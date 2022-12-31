loggers

This undated photo shows lumberjacks at work deep in the woods. It also shows the useful cant hook, which was one of the tools of the trade for lumberjacks. It consisted of a wooden lever handle with a moveable metal hook called a dog. The cant hook was used for handling, lifting, turning, and prying logs when loading sleds (such as seen here) and also when moving logs along river drives. Another type of cant hook was referred to as a peavey. It had a metal point at the end.

As this new year of 2023 begins, it’s important to remind ourselves that EVERY day WE are making history. The people in 1066, or 1492, or 1776, may not have considered how people in future years would look back to study and learn from what happened in those years, but people certainly do study those past times. And, hundreds of years from now or even thirty years from now, our current time, too, will be studied. Preservation of things which tell the story of a time is so important. And not just the headline-grabbing events, but ordinary ways of life, too.

Today on the Years of Yore page, let’s go back into the late 1800s and early 1900s when the sprawling forests of North America were falling under the ax of the lumbermen.

