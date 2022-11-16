The Joy of the Lord is our Strength

“The Joy of the Lord is my Strength” is a familiar saying many of you have probably heard. But where is it found? It’s found in Nehemiah 8:10. The book of Nehemiah is a powerful book about God’s restoration of his people through a man named Nehemiah. The exciting aspect of the story is not that Nehemiah was a strong leader or that the Israelites were capable builders as they rebuilt the wall but simply that their turning back to God gave him joy, which became the people’s strength.
The Bible is full of examples of how God is in the work of restoration and that it brings him great joy when people turn to Christ. There are numerous stories in the Bible about people who wandered away, and when they were found again, there was great rejoicing!! I am a car guy, and one of my favorite pastimes is rebuilding vehicles. I have taken many lost and abandoned vehicles and brought them back onto the road. Several vehicles were in accidents and totaled, and most people would have walked by and never taken a second look. Still, I could see the potential and was excited at the challenge of this transformative process of restoring them to their original condition.
God is in the same business but to an even greater degree. When I looked at vehicles, I would see some that I knew the damage was too significant for me to repair. But to God, none are too lost for Him to restore. God sees these twisted frames, burned shells, blown engines, and flooded vehicles (people) and doesn’t hesitate to say, “You are created in my image and are precious in my sight!! (Isaiah 43:4) It gives me great joy to see you restored to me (John 15:10-11).”
In this life, we will face trials and tribulations: political and cultural tensions, family brokenness, addictions, health issues, etc. You don’t have to be a person of faith to see that we live in a world of decay. After you buy a new vehicle, it doesn’t get nicer with age; it decays. Rust, wear and tear, dirt, and accidents always leave vehicles worse than they were the day before. We will never escape this reality of living in a fallen world. So, where do we find the strength to face these trials?
Well, Nehemiah said it’s in the joy of the Lord. It’s not in our strength, self-righteousness, goodness, or anything else we do. But instead, when we turn to God in our weakness and allow him to restore us! Over the past few weeks, I have had several conversations with individuals who are haunted by their past and feel like they are the “totaled vehicle destined for the crusher.” They felt like coming to church or coming back to church was this impossible hurdle and that God could never accept them. Certainly not!! God is the master mechanic who waits eagerly to restore you and celebrate with you returning to Him. God takes great joy in this restoration, and we can rest in the truth of it being our strength!
I have also noticed that many people have still not returned to church post-pandemic, many feeling like they can worship God in their homes. And while God can work through any circumstance, scripture emphasizes being together as a body and worshipping together. God is communal and created us to be as well. So don’t put off your restoration one more day. Instead, turn to God, connect with someone who can come alongside you in your walk, and get connected into a body of believers. Again, don’t rely on your own strength, but turn to God and let his joy be your strength.
