The Joy of the Lord is our Strength

“The Joy of the Lord is my Strength” is a familiar saying many of you have probably heard. But where is it found? It’s found in Nehemiah 8:10. The book of Nehemiah is a powerful book about God’s restoration of his people through a man named Nehemiah. The exciting aspect of the story is not that Nehemiah was a strong leader or that the Israelites were capable builders as they rebuilt the wall but simply that their turning back to God gave him joy, which became the people’s strength.

