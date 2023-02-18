Lately our weather has been quite mild for a week or more at a time. Puddles form at many street corners and people are switching out their “puffy coats” for lighter-weight ones. While many may enjoy this respite from the deepest deepfreeze of winter, such weather would not be welcomed in the lumber camps of old.

Lumberjacks living in the camps might not know the actual air temperature, but they knew how to dress for their work. Wool was their preferred cloth. Long underwear, socks, pants, hats, coats, and gloves could all be made of wool. Wet items were hung up in the bunkhouses at night to dry in the warmth of the open room that was heated, typically, by a pot-bellied stove. If the temperature outside warmed up, the stove need not be heated so hot at night. Thus, the clothes didn’t dry. A January thaw was not welcomed for this and other reasons.

