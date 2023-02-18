Lately our weather has been quite mild for a week or more at a time. Puddles form at many street corners and people are switching out their “puffy coats” for lighter-weight ones. While many may enjoy this respite from the deepest deepfreeze of winter, such weather would not be welcomed in the lumber camps of old.
Lumberjacks living in the camps might not know the actual air temperature, but they knew how to dress for their work. Wool was their preferred cloth. Long underwear, socks, pants, hats, coats, and gloves could all be made of wool. Wet items were hung up in the bunkhouses at night to dry in the warmth of the open room that was heated, typically, by a pot-bellied stove. If the temperature outside warmed up, the stove need not be heated so hot at night. Thus, the clothes didn’t dry. A January thaw was not welcomed for this and other reasons.
The logging areas usually included ice roads, literally roads that had water flooded onto them once the hard cold of winter had arrived, made it easier for the sleds loaded with logs to glide along. The horses pulling those sleds were fitted with special shoes to give them a grip on the ice. If a thaw came along, the ice road melted. Work became more difficult for man and beast.
In every camp, a blacksmith shop was necessary. It was the blacksmith who determined the correct shoes for each horse. Keeping the horses safe and healthy was of primary importance since they were, literally, the “horsepower” of the operation. Sled runners and other equipment regularly broke or a whole new piece was needed. Kitchen equipment or even the stoves and stovepipes in the bunkhouses were often in need of repair at some point.
So the blacksmith was a busy man in lumber camps. He needed to be creative, able to visualize what was needed and then create it.
The following article comes from the writings of J.C. Ryan. He grew up near Bemidji in the first decades of the 20th Century. His father worked in the logging industry and the son followed, working nearly every job within the forests and sawmills. He would go on to serve as the long-time president of the State Forestry Employees Association and was also active in the Society of American Foresters and the St. Louis County Historical Society. Articles he researched and wrote about the early logging industry in Minnesota were widely published in the 1960s and 1970s.
In the logging industry today, as soon as a piece of equipment breaks down someone jumps into a truck and heads to the equipment dealer to get a new part or have the broken part repaired by an electric welder. In a matter of hours, man and machine are most likely back on the job.
Such was not the case in the old logging camp days. Repairs had to be made right in the woods and using the material on hand. Here is where the camp blacksmith, doing all the iron work on the camp’s equipment, became the most important man in the camp.
There was no gas or electric welding equipment, and all welding had to be done by heating the iron to a welding heat and pounding it together with a heavy hammer. A special blacksmith coal was used, and in some cases coke (a type of coal). There were even blacksmiths who were able to bring about a welding heat with wood. The only wood that would provide a welding heat was green aspen that was given lots of air from the bellows. Years ago I knew one old blacksmith who said he could make a better weld with green aspen than he could with coal. In the early days, in fact, when coal was hard to get into the camps, some of the old-time blacksmiths did all the heating of the iron with wood.
Now a disappearing art, the old welding technique was to heat two steel bars in the white hot coals of a forge, then flatten their ends with a hammer and anvil and fuse them together into one bar by solid anvil blows.
The secret was in the hammering and tempering—the things that are learned only by experience. If the metal cooled too long before hammering, it would not make a weld. Tempering was important, as every kind of steel had to be tempered differently. The blacksmith gauged the temperature by the color of the steel, which would be blue if it was the correct temperature. Some tools, such as picks, had to have very hard points, while others needed steel that would bend before breaking.
In the old days, blacksmiths did not tell anyone their secrets, and all had their own techniques.
Every lumber company went to a lot of effort in acquiring a good blacksmith. And many smiths worked year after year for the same company. Their wages were about double those of the average worker in the woods.
Every night after the horse teams had returned from the road or from the woods, the blacksmith worked by lantern light replacing any horseshoes that had been pulled off during the day or loosened when the horse set its foot to begin pulling a heavy load. The shoes typically used in winter situations had calks at the heels and top of the toe, a calk being a blunt projection formed as part of the shoe or welded onto the shoe. A horse fitted out with these shoes was referred to as being “sharp shod.”
There have been many advancements in shoes for horses that will be working through the winter, as opposed to hanging out in a pasture, but I should mention that many farriers and veterinarians today believe it is not a good idea to use the special winter shoes. When a horse puts down its hoof, there is a natural little “slide” which happens. The special shoes greatly reduce or even stop that slide completely. It is therefore possible that the torque caused by “braking” that little slide causes damage to the ligaments, joints and bones by not allowing those parts of the anatomy to move naturally.
The camp blacksmith shop was usually full of extra whiffletrees (part of the wagon harness system) and canthooks (a hook attached to a handle and used to move logs) repaired and ready as replacements when one became broken during the day. But often the blacksmith had to work well into the night to repair a piece of equipment that would be needed on the job in the morning.
Sunday was always a big day for the blacksmith since it was the day the crews did not work in the woods. This became the day the smith took on all of the little repair jobs on equipment that had broken during the week but were still usable or could at least wait until the weekend for repair.
The average blacksmith shop was about 24 feet square, with the forge in one corner with a funnel made of boards above it to let the smoke out. Next to this would be the anvil and the smith’s tongs and other tools. Along the wall were racks of horseshoes and hand tools such as axes, skidding tongs, canthooks, chains, and back of them a rack of larger pieces of the harness systems and wagon and sled parts that had been repaired. On pegs driven into the wall would be the strap iron and rod iron of all sizes used to repair equipment. In one corner would be the shoeing floor—usually made of hewed timbers and about four inches higher than the rest of the floor—on which horses stood while being shod. Usually two horses were brought into the shop at a time.
Horseshoes of all sizes came in 100-pound kegs, as did horseshoe nails and shoe calks, and several of those kegs were lined up along the wall. The blacksmith, in his spare time, would calk the shoes and hang them on racks, ready for his four-legged customers.
Often the blacksmith had a helper or two, and in camps where sleighs were being built, several handy men would work with the blacksmith. During the daytime, handy men would work inside the shop repairing sled parts such as skidding trees, beams, and runners. After the blacksmith had prepared a piece of iron for the sled, the handy men would prepare the woodwork needed and place the wood and iron pieces together on the sled.
To be continued next weekend…
Readers: Please note that this coming week the Mesabi Tribune will be publishing a MINE edition of the newspaper. It contains many interesting articles and photos about the current mining industry. It will also include two articles about local mining history, which I researched/wrote. So be on the lookout for those if you enjoy reading the Years of Yore page each week!
