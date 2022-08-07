TAMBURITZANS

The Tamburitzans are coming to the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm on August 11.  Here are three members of The Tamburitzans (formerly Duquesne University Tamburitzans) performing in authentic costumes with their namesake instrument - the tamburitza.  Treat yourself to a wonderful evening and attend this high-energy, colorful, musical evening!

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TAMBURITZANS

It’s August. Traditionally, here on the Iron Range, that means it is time for blueberry picking, the St. Louis County Fair, and the annual visit of the Tamburitzans (formerly the Duquesne University Tamburitzans). This year it’s all happening – people are picking a bumper crop of blueberries, the fair runs through today, August 7, and the Tamburitzans will perform on the Amphitheater Stage of the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm on Thursday, August 11 at 6:00. Tickets are available online and in-person, in advance and on the day of the performance.

If you have ever been to a Tamburitzans’ event, you know to expect live music, singing, dancing, colorful costumes, and high energy. If you have never attended a Tamburitzans’ performance, put the date on your August calendar. And if you have never attended just because you didn’t know anything about the Tamburitzans, here’s their story!

