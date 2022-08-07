It’s August. Traditionally, here on the Iron Range, that means it is time for blueberry picking, the St. Louis County Fair, and the annual visit of the Tamburitzans (formerly the Duquesne University Tamburitzans). This year it’s all happening – people are picking a bumper crop of blueberries, the fair runs through today, August 7, and the Tamburitzans will perform on the Amphitheater Stage of the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm on Thursday, August 11 at 6:00. Tickets are available online and in-person, in advance and on the day of the performance.
If you have ever been to a Tamburitzans’ event, you know to expect live music, singing, dancing, colorful costumes, and high energy. If you have never attended a Tamburitzans’ performance, put the date on your August calendar. And if you have never attended just because you didn’t know anything about the Tamburitzans, here’s their story!
This information comes from my own experiences and other sources, including an article in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on August 7, 1975, an article from the Chisholm Free Press on September 24, 1973, and an article in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on November 11, 2015.
---
Let’s begin with the group’s name which comes from a musical instrument, the tamburitza, which has an old and fascinating history.
Ancient Persian carvings show musicians playing graceful long-necked lutes that seem to have the ancestors of our present day stringed instruments. The guitar, mandolin, balalaika and tambura – better known by its diminutive tamburitza – are all descendants of these old lutes.
No one knows exactly when and how the tamburitza came to its homeland in the Balkans. It does seem fairly certain, however, that the instrument made its way there in the baggage of musicians who followed closely behind the Ottoman Turkish armies that invaded the Balkans in the 14th Century.
The older tamburitza was a twangy, rather loosely-strung affair with a longish, narrow neck. Illiterate singers plucked out melodies on it to accompany their songs, either for an audience or for themselves as they tended their herds of goats and sheep.
Each player made his own instrument and the tuning was so chaotic that a performer could seldom easily play a tamburitza made by someone else. Even today, old-style tamburitza can still be found in Bosnia and Herzegovina where musicians, village bards or “singers of tales,” as they’ve been called, perform at weddings or religious holiday gatherings, singing songs of events in the past and folk heroes.
The modern tamburitza, such as will be seen during performances by the Tamburizans, is a development of the past 150 years or so. Beginning in the mid-1800s, ardent musicians, many of them Croatians and Serbians, took the primitive tamburitza, polished it, standardized its tuning, and adapted its size and shape to the needs of more complex music. A whole family of tamburitza instruments grew up as a result of these refinements. There are bass tamburitzas, cello tamburitzas, and more – each fulfilling a function roughly analogous to those of the various sizes and types of violins, violas, and other stringed instruments in a symphony orchestra.
Over the course of the years, the lowly tamburitza has moved from the land of its origin to the café and to the concert hall. Its repertory has expanded to include the old folk songs as well as modern dance music and new classical compositions.
The tamburitza is far from the only instrument used in Eastern Europe and the Balkans. Flutes, bowed instruments, and drums of many kinds are some of the instruments which provide accompaniment for songs and dances. To present the full picture of this music, the Tamburitzans utilize many instruments.
For example, you may see a large goat-skin drum known as “tapan” or “tupan.” This enormous drum is worn slung around the neck of the player who beats one side with a heavy wooden stick and the other with a thin sapling twig. The variety of sound effects is amazing.
The “zurla” is a reeded woodwind instrument which may sound quite harsh to the Western ear but is an important part of many songs from Eastern European countries.
The “frula” or shepherd’s flute creates an unusual and haunting sound heard in many folk songs.
The accordion, of which there are several varieties, is a favorite with audiences. Indeed, along with the tamburitza, it may be the most recognizable of musical instruments in this genre of folk music.
The “nai” or pipes-of-Pan is an ancient Balkan instrument. It has around 20 tubes carefully hollowed out and cut to graduated lengths. If the weather or an occasional leak alters the tone of a tube, the player simply drops a bean or a pea into that tube to readjust its sound. The nai is becoming quite rare and the one used for many years by the Tamburitzans was made especially for the group by an old Romanian artisan.
This detail is important to know about the Tamburitzans. The musical instruments, costumes, and the music itself has often been directly “sourced” over the years from cities and little villages in Eastern Europe. The directors and staff members took regular trips along cobbled sidewalks and back roads to locate items and songs which the Tamburitzans could use.
With great care by the performers and the support staff, those authentic costumes and instruments last for many, many years’ worth of performances. Sometimes, if an original dress or pants or hat was brought back to America, skilled seamstresses would recreate multiple copies of the costume using fabric that is as most like the original as is available. Often these costumes may also require many hours of embroidery work to complete them.
Instruments are very often bought from a craftsperson in Europe who might be a farmer or a teacher, but has learned to build the instrument from an earlier generation and now builds the instrument as a way to help keep the culture alive. And the music itself had, in some cases, never been scored on paper. So the traditional music was recorded in Europe and then talented musicians would listen and write out the music and words for the Tamburitzans to learn.
It was in 1937 that Dr. A. Lester Pierce brought his musical group the “Slavonic Tamburitza Orchestra” from St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Dr. Pierce had met three young tamburitza musicians, Matt Gouze, Frank Gouze, and Anthony Antoncic, and became intrigued with the instrument.
In the Pittsburgh area was an ethnic community made up of many immigrants from all the regions of Yugoslavia, as well as Hungry, Rumania, Czechoslovakia, Ukraine and other Eastern European areas. The group from Texas was very warmly greeted by the people in Pittsburgh and very soon Dr. Pierce negotiated an arrangement with Duquesne University, a Catholic university located in the heart of Pittsburgh on a beautiful campus. The Duquesne University Tamburitzans, or “Tammies” as they are colloquially known, started their long existence.
The Tamburitzans are now the longest-running multicultural song and dance company in the United States. From their headquarters in Pittsburgh, they travel the length and breadth of the United States and Canada performing live in large concert halls, folk festivals, and on television. They have recorded their music for several albums. The group has also traveled internationally giving performances in numerous countries. The U.S. Department of State has honored them as “Goodwill Ambassadors,” for bringing their energy and respect for many cultures to people around the world.
The Tamburitzans are made up of between 30 to 40 college students who audition for the chance to be selected as a member. A student is first evaluated on academic strength, as these talented performers will be full-time college students while being a member of this very busy group. Many of those selected for an audition have been a member of an ethnic performance group for many years in their home community. They may already be proficient in a specific instrument, dances from Eastern European areas, or have vocal talents. Now, as a Tamburitzan, they will be expected to hone the skills they already have and develop additional ones. The grueling audition process takes place over several days and these prospective Tammies face several eliminations along the way before the final members are selected.
Those selected are full-time students who receive scholarships, much like a college athlete might.
The longtime Managing Director of the Tamburitzans was Walter W. Kolar. He was associated with the Tammies for 44 years and in his lifetime was considered the foremost authority on tamburitza instruments and music in America. (It should also be noted that he also was a World War II veteran of the Army Air Corps and a Purple Heart recipient.) He died in 2016 at age 93. His vision and drive had a huge influence on the Tamburizan organization.
In September 2014, a major change occurred for the Tamburitzans. It was announced that the group would become an independent nonprofit. Since then, the Tamburitzans audition and accept students from other Pittsburgh-based universities, along with Duquesne. The change has allowed the group an even wider range of applicants and the chance to pursue further charitable funding from individuals, foundations, corporations, and government agencies.
Since 1947, the Tamburitzans spend part of each summer in northern Wisconsin at Lake Nebagamon where the coming season’s new program is introduced to the performers. Literally tons of equipment, costumes, musical instruments and personnel all come to this quiet place for rigorous training and rehearsals. The brand new freshmen now begin their experience of becoming full-fledged Tammies, learning from the older students and directors. The group will rehearse and drill. They learn new languages and dialects. They listen to orientation lectures. They train with dance coaches, singing instructors, and musicians, some of whom come from overseas to work with these young people. It is not unusual to have a Bulgarian folklorist, a Romanian choreographer, or a Croatian musician working with the students.
As the new production begins to take shape, the Tamburitzans will “take it on the road” for a few performances to see if things are working well and what needs to be re-done or at least polished some. The “bugs” get worked out and the performers learn the costume changes, where their instruments will be placed, and how quickly the performance is expected to move.
For many, many years, the final performance of these summer shows was scheduled for the Iron Range. As a child, I went with my parents to the Hibbing High School Auditorium in late August to marvel at the Tamburitzans’ production. I quickly realized that even if I didn’t speak the language of the songs, I still could enjoy the music, the dance, and the costumes.
Performances have taken place at the Amphitheater of the Minnesota Discovery Center for the past 20 years or so. The Tamburitzans are still entertaining audiences and sharing the cultures of so many nationalities through the performances. Their mission remains the same: “Dedication to perpetuating international cultural heritages through entertaining performances, while awarding scholarships to talented and deserving students attending a Pittsburgh-based university.”
---
Joe & I already have our tickets for this year’s show. We hope you will join us at this wonderful production.
