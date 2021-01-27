DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica is proud to announce its Fall 2020 Dean's List recipients. The list includes the following local students:
Emily Anderson of Chisholm, Annie Bachschneider of Virginia, Allie Bussey of Hibbing, Lauren Dagen of Virginia, Rebekah Davidson of Virginia, Jonah Giermann of Chisholm, David Haugen of Nashwauk, Mallery Johnson of Hibbing, Sydney Jolowsky of Hibbing, Jack Kearney of Hibbing, Abbey McDonald of Hibbing, Ryan Osborne of Hibbing, Emily Paulsen of Hibbing, Grace Paulsen of Virginia, Jack Perala of Virginia, Jeff Perunovich of Hibbing, Harrison Reinke of Chisholm, Eli Rudolph of Chisholm, Hailey Sauer of Hibbing, Chloe Smith of Virginia, Alicia Thomsen of Hibbing, Riley Versich of Hibbing, Madeline Warner of Hibbing, Ava Warren of Virginia, Hailey Willard of Hibbing.
Dean's List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale. The College of St. Scholastica would like to commend these students for their honorable academic achievements.
