When Easter draws near, I think of Helen Arola of Virginia and the beautiful creations she has been making for nearly 40 years — Ukrainian decorated eggs. As written in a column earlier this year, the Ukrainian eggs have taken on a new meaning because of the atrocities Vladimir Putin and the Russian army have committed in Ukraine, killing thousands of innocent people, and the fierce resistance of Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.
Every Easter season Helen creates the decorated eggs using wax applied with a stylus and multicolored dyes. "I’m just fascinated with eggs. I like to see what I can put into an egg," she told me in 2016, the year she woulds turn 90. This year she'll be 96. She used to do eggs for her whole family. When I did the interview with Helen, she presented me with two intricately crafted colorful eggs, and a replica of a Faberge egg.
The history of the Faberge egg is that Tsar Alexander III of Russia in 1910 commissioned Peter Carl Fabergé, a Russian jeweler, to create a jeweled egg as an Easter gift for his wife, Empress Maria Feodorovna. It was meant to be a one-time order, but the result was so pleasing that the tsar immediately placed an order for the following year. (One authentic Faberge egg, made of precious metals and gemstones, is valued at $33 million.)
She told me, “'You start with a white egg and cover the egg with wax. I have a little tool called a kistka. It has a little brass tool on the end. So I have a steady flow of wax. Years ago you had one of these you had to dip in a candle to heat it. If you got a blob of wax, then you spoiled your egg.' When she has applied wax in the design she wants, she dips the egg into yellow dye, then green and orange, then red, then blue. The next step is using paint thinner to remove the wax — revealing the white sections of the design. The next step is applying four coats of polyurethane, to give the creation polish and a gleaming coat. 'What you need is time and a steady hand.' Her mother Pearl Pengryn Picek came from Galicia, Austria, to America and brought the craft with her.
The craft began thousands of years ago, long before Christianity came to Ukraine in 988. Peasants would design a pysanka (decorated egg) to celebrate spring after the long, cold Ukrainian winter. After Christianity came to the Ukraine, the eggs became a symbol of faith. The craft was practiced openly until the Communists took power in the Soviet Union. Pysanky almost became a lost art during Josef Stalin's reign over the former Soviet Union. Stalin, the premier of the Soviet Union from 1941 to 1953, wanted to eliminate all religion, so he banned the egg designing. But the Ukrainians secretly continued to make the eggs in their homes. If they were caught doing this, they would be killed, so they decorated the eggs at night. Even after Ukrainians immigrated to the United States during the Cold War era, they carried their fear with them. Every color and every symbol on the egg has meaning to the Ukrainians. White symbolizes purity, yellow means wisdom and red symbolizes happiness.
One pysanky legend that I read in a publication called "Ukrainian People,'' tells of a young woman who was on her way home from the market in town. "She had with her a jug of freshwater for her journey and a basket of eggs. On her way she met a stranger sitting on a rock. Thinking he must be a tired traveler, she offered him a drink of her water. When he handed the water back to her, she was surprised to see that he had wounds on his hands. The stranger said nothing, but got up and went in the opposite direction of the young woman. When she arrived home, she uncovered her basket and discovered her eggs had been turned into beautiful pysanky. The stranger, of course, had been Jesus Christ, and that was the first Easter morning."
On this Easter of 2022, the war crimes, the unimaginable horrors, we never thought would happen as they did in World War II eight decades ago, have come back, created by the devil incarnate Vladimir Putin.
Pray to God on this day.
