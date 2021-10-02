Focus. Prioritize. Adjust.
The words went up one day on the newsroom’s dry-erase board; the distinctive handwriting plainly giving away its author.
There they remained on an upper corner of the board for years, escaping the eraser as other notes from editor to staff came and went, easily wiped clean from the board.
Those three words were conveyed numerous times in person, also, and none of us were exempt from being called on at a staff meeting to recite them.
Focus on the task at hand. Prioritize what needs to be accomplished first. Adjust when necessary.
Simple words. Simple, yet substantial.
Good words to live by in a newsroom, for sure, where interviews and deadlines loom and stories can multiply by the day.
I’d like to say I lived by those words without exception. In truth, they were sometimes easier acknowledged than executed.
Yet, often they served their purpose — motivating and guiding, especially when things didn’t go as intended.
They were good words to live by in the classroom of life, as well, where recess is fleeting and where things frequently go wrong.
Again, easier said than done.
But when life did not follow its intended path, Bill Hanna, himself, tended to follow his own advice. Focus. Prioritize. Adjust.
I saw that firsthand when in 2013 he experienced the worst loss a human can possibly be tasked to handle — the loss of a child.
Throughout his daughter Nicole’s brief, struggle-filled life, Bill had made his daughter a priority. With each surgery — each reminder of the radiation that had saved her from cancer at age 5 but continued to ravage her body as the years passed — he walked beside her.
When she suffered a stroke; when she was hit by a car crossing the street requiring another frightening operation on her brain; when people gave her funny looks because her hair was sparse and her smile crooked — he was there to carry her, boost her up the hill, carve a path when needed.
Mostly, however, he encouraged her to focus on navigating the bulk of each challenge, each long recovery, each arduous moment on her own. One step at a time. Adjust along the way.
And she did, often with an I-can-do-it-myself attitude — because her dad said she could.
But when Nic’s body gave out at age 34, her dad was the one faced with a life adjustment.
In reality, it was insurmountable.
No amount of focus could alleviate the pain. People talk about the healing power of time and throw around the word, “closure,” Bill would say. Neither of those things, he voiced emphatically, apply to losing a child.
One thing Bill did do, though, after Nicole’s death was make living life with as much joy as possible, despite the devastating heartache, a priority. It was the one thing he could do to honor his daughter, who’d never lost her zeal of living, obstacles and all.
Like all things, it was not always accomplished with ease.
But the longtime newspaperman tried his best. He focused on his job, on telling good stories that were important to the community — and on leading his staff to do the same. He pushed us to always strive for improvement, with “excellence” as the ultimate goal and ethics a top priority. We were to be confident, yet humble. And when we made a mistake, we were to own up to it.
Periodically, he’d take a breather, traveling with buddies to Vegas for the entertainment of video poker, an occasional hangover burger, and the great luxury of venues void of clocks.
Other times, with Nic on our minds, we’d head to Colorado when “the mountains were calling.” She’d loved the calming waters of the hot springs, the spiritual quality and beauty of the Rockies; and we did, too.
But then, as too often it does, life “threw another curveball” in Bill’s life. (The sports lover in Bill would approve of the idiom; the journalist in him, not so much).
One adjustment, followed by another, occurred over the next several years, starting with the day in mid-August 2016, when Bill suffered a “widowmaker” heart attack.
---
I was in Kansas City with a couple girlfriends when Bill called to say he was being transported via medical helicopter to Essential Health-St. Mary’s in Duluth.
The fact that he was still able to talk, and upright at all, let alone had driven himself to the emergency room — twice in two days, an EKG taken on the second — was quite miraculous.
The weeks and months that ensued would be more of an adjustment for family and loved ones than for Bill, who by then was unconscious after his severely damaged heart was shocked over and over for ongoing life-threatening arrhythmia.
His only chance of survival was to be outfitted with a heart pump. It would be a major, life-altering surgery, if his body could hold on long enough and endure it.
The surgery itself was a success, but there were many touch-and-go weeks and months that followed.
Bill awoke to a whole new life.
He was tethered to two bulky batteries, each weighing several pounds, which powered the left ventricular assist device (LVAD) — that is, when the pump was not plugged into an electrical outlet on the wall.
The “driveline” — connecting the LVAD pump in his heart to the external controller (another appendage to carry around) — came out of his belly. The bandage protecting the open wound required a sterile dressing change daily.
Bill not only had to relearn how to walk, but spent countless hours building up the strength to do the simplest of things. Slowly, he worked his way up to raising his arm high enough for a bite of Popsicle.
But he was not discouraged. He set goals for himself, focused on taking it one step at a time. First to sit up, then to make it to the edge of the bed, then to stand for a few seconds, and so on.
Perhaps the biggest adjustments he faced were being away from work and depending on others for care.
We all, also, learned to adjust and focus on the task at hand, particularly when, as caregivers, it came to changing the dressing. When a pair of sterile gloves accidentally touched something outside of the sterile zone, it was time to open a new package and start over.
Bill soon became a pro at switching from the wall to batteries and vice versa. We equipped the apartment with a number of battery-operated lights in case of a power outage in the middle of the night when that multi-step task would need to be done quickly, without panic despite the machine’s piercing alarm, alerting that the pump would soon be running low on juice.
He opted to forgo showers in favor of careful sponge baths to avoid the rather dire dangers of getting the external components wet.
One adjustment after another.
“I had my life before the LVAD, and I have my new life,” he’d say.
---
Of course, life shifted again, this time in April 2017.
Bill’s best chance of long-term survival was to receive a heart transplant. He had been listed only a few months prior.
As much as we understood the magnitude of transplant, nothing quite prepares you for the moment it all becomes really real, and you realize your joy and relief is countered with another family’s heartbreak.
Bill received the call saying there was a match on April 5. We drove anxiously to M Health Fairview on the University of Minnesota campus, praying for a successful surgery; praying for a family we’d never met.
“See you later,” Bill told loved ones gathered around as he was taken into the OR at midnight. He said afterward he thought those words “covered it” — one way or the other, he’d see us “later.”
At 3 a.m. on April 6, a call came into the waiting room. His donor heart had arrived from Kansas.
The miracle that is transplant took place.
By afternoon, while still on a ventilator, Bill was awake enough to offer a thumbs up. He was only the 886th heart recipient in the 40-year history of heart transplants at the University.
Recovery from surgery required physical therapy; it took time to regain strength.
But the emotional adjustment was the more difficult piece.
Bill was no stranger to loss. It was not lost on him that a family had suffered their own tragic loss.
He explained it this way: “After the heart attack, I never asked, ‘Why me?’ But after the transplant, I did ask, ‘Why me?’ I asked it a lot.”
I don’t think the feelings of guilt and of always questioning if he deserved it ever eased.
But after meeting his donor’s family, Bill was more determined than ever to live his best life not only to make Nicole proud, but also to honor his heart donor, Ryan.
Each morning he’d sit on the side of the bed, silently talking to his hero. Ryan had just 26 years on this Earth. He, too, was a father — of three beautiful young children. He was a son, a brother, a cousin, a friend, a soulmate.
Bill wrote several times of the experience from his perspective. “I knew Ryan was a selfless young man,” he stated in one of those writings. “I sense that as I awake to greet another day; I feel it each evening as I lay in bed hearing his heartbeat that is sure and strong and my very lifeline to more life.”
When he spoke of his donor heart after transplant, it was always: “Ryan’s heart.”
Bill wanted to protect Ryan’s heart, and to protect it fiercely; to keep it beating strong so his new family in Wichita could hear that precious sound each time we gathered as one big family.
He wanted, also, to take Ryan’s heart on adventures — like to the mountains of Colorado.
And he did — to the hot springs, where he could once again soak in the soothing waters, no longer prohibited by an LVAD. And to the annual stair climb near Denver on Sept. 11 to remember the firefighters whose lives were lost on 9/11 — a trip originally planned for the month after his heart attack.
But then, well, along came another curveball — and this one smacked him right off balance.
The immunosuppressants that defended Ryan’s heart from rejection had allowed a cancerous tumor to grow in Bill’s body. In November 2019, Bill was diagnosed with anal cancer.
Immediately, he began to focus. He was going to fight this. Bill was not going to let Ryan down; or his donor family — or anyone else.
Beating cancer was of utmost priority.
Unfortunately, despite his great efforts and those of his medical teams; despite difficult treatments and begging a bit with God, it was not meant to be.
Riddled with tumors as the cancer spread, his body gave out.
Bill spent his last weeks searching for “home.” His mind was confused, but he was certain on that one thing — he was on his way “home.”
And, so, in the wee hours of Jan. 11, 2021, Bill Hanna transitioned Home.
Today, we will gather to celebrate Bill’s life. Those who knew and loved Bill are welcome to come (noon-3 at the Virginia Elks Lodge).
---
Focus. Prioritize. Adjust.
The words were eventually erased from the newsroom board — wiped so easily away.
But they will remain with me for life.
When I seek motivation, I need look no further than in my mind’s eye. I can still see those three small, yet impactful, words up there on the top corner of the board. I can even picture the writing.
I can’t say it always works.
Focusing is not so simple. Nor is adjusting to life with Bill no longer here.
But I’m trying — trying to not crumble when the curveballs sting.
Trying to make it a priority to keep living in a manner that would make Bill smile and say, “You’re doin’ good, Ang.”
Thank you, Bill, from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for your words of wisdom and for all your years of support and unconditional love. I love you forever.
I was blessed, and I’ll never forget that.
And on those days, when I do succeed, I hope I make you proud.
