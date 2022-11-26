Joe and I hope that all readers have been enjoying the Thanksgiving weekend. Now it is officially the holiday season!
Perhaps you have out-of-town relatives and friends with you this weekend or coming to visit before too long. Are they looking forward to a pizza at Sammy’s, a beer at Tom and Jerry’s, or a piece of potica at your own kitchen table?
Whatever your plans are, here is a quiz that you and yours might enjoy. It appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on October 26, 1970. Bert Ackerson, the outstanding Associate Editor of the newspaper for many years, regularly wrote a column in the newspaper. His column was a collection of things he heard or read about around Hibbing and across the Range. He belonged to many organizations, got to know loads of local people, attended myriad events, and reflected all of that in his writing.
His introduction will tell readers where this interesting quiz originated. As Mr. Ackerson pointed out in a follow-up column, this quiz “wasn’t a toughie, by any means…a much tougher quiz involving the Range language could have been assembled, but a tough quiz really wasn’t the purpose.” So have fun taking this quiz!
---
Hibbing State Junior College English students in classes of Miss Monica McVay in this autumn of 1970 have come up with a most interesting quiz dealing with typical Range words or expressions. I’ve received permission to publish the quiz. The quiz resulted from a study of the function of languages.
(Miss McVay was a long time instructor at the college. An excellent English teacher and a real lady, she was respected by students and fellow staff members alike.)
---
Give yourself one point for every right answer. If you get between 21 – 30, “You have been around.” 11 – 20, “You are going places.” 1 – 10, “You are an Iron Range dropout.” Those are the scores as stated by the testmakers.
1. Lasagna is:
a. an Italian opera singer;
b. a type of arrowhead;
c. a food specialty;
d. a disease of the lungs.
2. If you “back your uke up to
the edge,” you:
a. tighten the strings on your
tamburitza;
b. are filling your plate up too
much;
c. have a sore back;
d. put your truck at the edge of
a dump.
3. What should a person do with a sourhead?
a. shoot it;
b. eat it;
c. chase it;
d. fight it.
4. If a person wanted to buy a porketta, he/she would go to a:
a. furniture store;
b. barber shop;
c. hardware store;
d. grocery store.
5. “Mesabi” is:
a. an ore region;
b. a suburb;
c. a type of clay;
d. a type of truck.
6. Ravioli is:
a. a foreign car;
b. a musical instrument;
c. an Italian general;
d. a small pillow of dough
filled with meat or cheese.
7. When someone speaks of a dark house, that person is talking about:
a. an ice-fishing house;
b. a houseboat;
c. a photographer’s labora
tory;
d. an abandoned mine.
8. If a hiker came upon some tailings, what would the hiker see?
a. a type of wildflower;
b. mining waste;
c. animal bones;
d. an old farm.
9. Dumps are:
a. trucks that remove large
boulders from construction
sites;
b. man-made hills often made
out of overburden in mining
areas;
c. green valleys;
d. abandoned towns.
10. A dropman is:
a. a miner who drives railroad
cars down tracks into the
mine;
b. a shovelrunner who fills
trucks;
c. a miner who makes sure
railroad cars are not over
loaded;
d. a miner who helps truck
drivers upload.
11. If you ate polenta, you would eat:
a. pickled beets;
b. baked potatoes;
c. stewed tomatoes and zuc
chini;
d. cornmeal mush.
12. Moja Dekla is:
a. a fish soup;
b. the Star Spangled Banner of
the Iron Range;
c. a full skirt worn by women
in ethnic dance groups;
d. name given to the largest
shovel in the world.
13. A hammerhead is:
a. a type of ax;
b. a person who smokes
tobacco products;
c. a tool used by an engineer to
create leverage;
d. a small northern pike fish.
14. Popple is:
a. lace on a Serbian coat;
b. Swedish apple candy;
c. a poplar tree;
d. the caboose on a train.
15. Hull-Rust is:
a. a large open pit mine;
b. hot tomato sauce;
c. term for a rusted out boat;
d. a wheat disease.
16. What people are most
likely to use a tote road?
a. grocery store workers;
b. road workers;
c. racers;
d. woodsmen.
17. Mojakka is:
a. a Finnish soup;
b. a term of endearment;
c. a rock formation;
d. a Slovenian dance.
18. If you were going for a sauna, what would you take with you?
a. chopsticks;
b. a sandwich;
c. a towel;
d. a present.
19. Stripping in the mines means:
a. changing clothes;
b. removing overburden;
c. repairing machinery;
d. faking illness at work.
20. When a miner speaks about a cow and a calf, what is being talked about?
a. farm animals;
b. a shovel and a truck;
c. a drag line and a belt;
d. a double unit locomotive.
21. If a Slovenian plans to make potica, the essential ingredient is:
a. crushed garlic;
b. walnuts;
c. venison;
d. parsley.
22. Croatians often sing about cukovitza. This song is about:
a. a tamarack tree;
b. a pretty young girl;
c. a cook in a lumber camp;
d. a cuckoo bird.
23. If you applied for a job as a gandy dancer, you would anticipate working:
a. on the railroad tracks;
b. in a kitchen;
c. in a mine;
d. in a tavern.
24. If you went to see a Kolo dance, you would expect:
a. a group performance;
b. a ballet;
c. tap dancing;
d. sad music throughout.
25. Bocce ball is:
a. New Year’s festivities;
b. a wedding dance;
c. an Italian game;
d. children’s toys.
26. Should you go hunting in northern Minnesota and shoot a pat, you would soon enjoy eating a:
a. goose;
b. partridge;
c. turkey;
d. deer.
27. What is the classification for antipasto?
a. wine;
b. dessert;
c. pastries;
d. hors d’oeuvre.
28. If a Ranger wants to see a pit, he/she would go:
a. down into an underground
mine;
b. up into a peach tree;
c. up in an elevator;
d. up into a viewing stand.
29. You would ask for a sarma:
a. when you need a haircut;
b. when you need tools for
yardwork;
c. when you need advice;
d. when you are hungry.
30. According to a sign on the Range, the best tasting water in the world can be found in:
a. any lake;
b. Buhl;
c. Virginia;
d. Mountain Iron.
