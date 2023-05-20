GREENHOUSES AT BENNETT PARK

The elegant conservatory and its attached greenhouses were landmarks in Hibbing’s Bennett Park. Installed in the early 1920s, imported from the English company Lord & Burnham, these were iron-frame greenhouses. Such a layout as this was typically only found in large cities. Originally costing $125,000, the layout included a domed roof palm house, two curved roof show houses, and five other growing houses. During winters, people were invited to stroll through the greenhouses enjoying tropical plants and flower shows. Some of these greenhouses were taken down in the late 1950s and then, tragically, the remainder were shattered in a 1968 hailstorm and not replaced.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY AUBIN COLLECTION

Northern Minnesota has a reputation for vicious winter storms. And, yes, certainly there have been many of those. But what about summer storms? Any history of rugged weather in the warmer months?

Yes, indeed there have been summer storms that left their mark across the Iron Range over the years. Maybe readers remember a few such storms that took down mature trees, destroyed cars and boats, or severely damaged buildings. Severe heat, also, took its toll on people and animals.

