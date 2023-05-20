Northern Minnesota has a reputation for vicious winter storms. And, yes, certainly there have been many of those. But what about summer storms? Any history of rugged weather in the warmer months?
Yes, indeed there have been summer storms that left their mark across the Iron Range over the years. Maybe readers remember a few such storms that took down mature trees, destroyed cars and boats, or severely damaged buildings. Severe heat, also, took its toll on people and animals.
The following articles about Iron Range summer weather all come from the Hibbing Daily Tribune over the years. Maybe you have first-hand memories of these weather events. Or maybe you heard about these memorable times from older family or friends.
Let’s all remember, now that summer is here, to be prepared for summer weather. Pay attention to the skies, have a weather radio handy, and recall that it’s not just winter storms that can cause damage.
——
July 5, 1966
It was 30 years today, July 5, 1936, that Hibbing’s all-time record heat period began. The temperature moved up to 88 degrees on that day and 80 degrees on the Range was always considered “torrid heat,” just about as hot as it got on any summer day.
Then, on July 6, the mercury went even higher, to 96, with a low of 68.
On July 7 in Hibbing, the temperature was 106 degrees at 6:00 p.m. with a low for that 24-hour period of 80 degrees. Hibbing was the hottest spot in Minnesota and one of the hottest spots in the nation. And that was only the beginning.
Over the next six days, through the July 13-14, 24-hour period, the mercury never went below the 80 degree mark and the highs stayed around 110.
A change in wind direction the night of July 13 brought a slightly cooler temperature that night—only 98 degrees. By July 16 the temperature was back up to 100. Rains moved in that night and the temperatures dropped back into the 80s.
Everyone suffered during the heat wave which continued into the first part of August. Many Iron Range old-timers, their systems being unable to make the adjustment to the extreme heat, died. There were many cases of heat exhaustion and heat prostration.
Men working in the mines were required to take salt tablets regularly when reporting on the job. People were sleeping outside all over. In Hibbing, Bennett Park and the Village Hall lawn filled up. Entire families would arrive at an early hour in the evening to “stake out claims” on choice sections of the lawns. There was a constant migration from Iron Range towns to the nearby lakes.
Of course, in 1936 there wasn’t air conditioning widely available. A fan set behind a bowl with ice was the closest most people got to cooled air.
Now, don’t you feel much cooler?
——
February 24, 1959
Last summer, at dawn on July 1, 1958, a possible tornado whipped through McCarthy Beach State Park between Side Lake and Sturgeon Lake causing one death and thousands of dollars in damage to public and private property.
Killed in the vicious storm that day was Robert Klinkenborg, age 9, who was camping with his uncle and aunt and their two children, all of them from Minneapolis. A branch of a large pine fell on their tent and killed the youngster. The others in the tent escaped injuries.
Also treated at Chisholm Memorial Hospital was a 5-year-old boy from St. Paul who was with his family in another tent.
The storm hit McCarthy Beach at 4:10 a.m. where 17 families were camping in tents, according to John Helgerson, park superintendent.
More than 100 large Norway pines were uprooted. The many centuries-old Norway pines made up one of the finest stands of pines left in Minnesota. Visiting the campgrounds a few hours after the storm passed, several law enforcement officials remarked that it was amazing there weren’t many more fatalities.
One of the fortunate people in the campground was Mrs. Wesley Sjodahl who was camping with her family. Shortly before the storm hit she woke up and, unable to get back to sleep because of the “thick air,” she got up and went to sit in the car. She heard the wind come up and as she sat there a pine tree two feet in diameter crashed down on the car. With trees falling around her, Mrs. Sjodahl got back to the tent. Trees fell on the tent, knocking two-year-old Lillian Sjodahl from her cot and splintering the cot. Four or five trees in that campsite laid across the tent, but the force of their falls were absorbed by the family’s auto.
Mr. Sjodahl pulled Lillian from the debris and with their young son the family huddled together as the rain poured down. They decided the best place for them was the McCarthy Beach Bath House, only one year old and sturdily built. But in the driving rain and darkness, they got lost, and wandered until they got to the shore of Side Lake. They finally saw the bath house outline in a flash of lightning. They made it to the building and sat out the storm.
The Sjodahls have a farm in rural Sandstone and had not been away from the farm in 12 years.
As daylight broke over the lake, drifting boats were a common sight and reports of caved-in boathouses were not unusual.
Through an emergency conservation project which allocated funds for the park’s rehabilitation, and through the efforts of the Minnesota Forest Service, the park was cleaned up. Buildings damaged in the storm were repaired. The fallen trees were removed and new trees were planted.
It will be a long time, many decades, before McCarthy Beach State Park looks like it did before this tornado plowed through the area. But, its campgrounds and picnic grounds have been extended, new buildings put up, and plans made for further projects.
By July 1, 1959, a year after the tornado, the trees that were felled a year earlier will be back at McCarthy Beach. They will also be at Itasca State Park, Scenic State Park, Jay Cooke State Park, and many other state parks throughout Minnesota, as well as many state campgrounds and picnic grounds.
That’s because the lumber from the McCarthy pines was utilized. Thousands of board feet of lumber were cut into boards and much of it was set aside for picnic tables, building projects and other miscellaneous uses.
Much of the lumber being used for picnic tables is currently being cut to the required lengths at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds in Hibbing under the supervision of the state forest service. The project calls for 1,000 picnic tables to be built with each table consisting of 31 pieces. 500 of the tables are being constructed in Grand Rapids. About 75 of the tables built in Hibbing will go the McCarthy Beach.
Despite the fact that the scars of the July 1 tornado will show for years at the park, conservation officials feel that the utilization of the lumber from the trees takes some of the sting out of the disaster.
——
July 1, 1968
Canoeists were paddling and children were swimming in the streets in Hibbing on Sunday afternoon after a heavy downpour washed over the town and flooded many streets and basements. The downpour broke early in the afternoon interrupting a steady “drizzle” that had fallen throughout the morning.
The day added another three inches to the record-breaking wet month of June. A total of 8.39 inches fell in Hibbing during the 30-day period. Tribune records show the record-breaking figure was previously held by June 1944, when a total of 7.62 inches was recorded.
Water washed up to the houses in many areas of town as the sewers became clogged and couldn’t drain the rainwater fast enough.
The local office of Minnesota Lands and Forestry Department reported that “a trace over” three inches fell on Hibbing on Sunday. “That’s a lot for one day,” a Department spokesman said.
Sunday’s downpour was the worst of its kind since September 1947 when more than four inches fell on Hibbing in a few hours’ time.
Water in some areas measured three feet in the street, which allowed for the canoeing and children swimming. However, that water was a headache for motorists whose cars stalled in the flooded streets. Even wrecker-service jeeps were seen stalled in the streets “with wet distributors,” according to one mechanic.
The water on many streets, especially in the Greenhaven and First Avenue area and in Brooklyn, over-ran the curbs and washed into the yards. Ron James and Dennis Zelinski, paddling up First Avenue, even good-naturedly threw their fishing lines out, but admitted that “the fishing isn’t too good.” Residents in the Minnesota Street area, and businessmen on First Avenue, donned boots while they searched the streets for storm sewer drains to rake away debris that had settled in the basins.
Hibbing’s village engineer James Rough said he was receiving phone calls all afternoon as far as flooded basements are concerned. “There have been a lot of them,” he said. He said the rain just came down too heavy and fast for the rain sewers to keep up. Also, the ground, which usually absorbs a lot of the water before storm sewers take over, already was waterlogged from rainfall throughout June. So much of the rain ran off of the soggy ground and into the streets. “We had one crew out Sunday doing nothing but cleaning storm sewers,” Rough said.
He added that cut grass or leaves should never be raked or mowed into the street. Those things, along with garbage like beer cans, pop cans, and papers that have been thrown into the streets instead of being correctly raked away and put into garbage cans, “washed into the catch basins and was to blame for a lot of the flooded streets.”
The most recent weather report is that more rain is on its way.
——
August 14, 1968
There are reports that the historic greenhouse at Hibbing’s Bennett Park, which sustained a 90 percent uninsured window breakage in last week’s hail and wind storm, will not be re-built, but will be razed.
This stormy summer claimed another victim with the destruction of the greenhouse. However, many people believe it is a sound judgement call on the part of the Park Board to recommend to the Village Council that the greenhouse not be repaired.
Such plants and flowers needed for beautification purposes in the village can be purchased for less than the cost of operating the greenhouse, to say nothing of the costs involved with repairing the hundreds of glass windows and frames damaged by the hailstorm.
However, if it is decided to discontinue the greenhouse, the Village Council should not, as a result, cut the Park Department’s budget. Any savings that might accrue as a result of the elimination of the greenhouse could be put to good use in better and proper maintenance and care of the many excellent park facilities around town.
——
More summer storm stories will appear later this summer here on the Years of Yore page.
