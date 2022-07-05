SIDE LAKE — Each year Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials across the state plan and host a variety of different programs and events designed to introduce residents to types of outdoors related activities.
The programs, organized by officials in the Parks and Trails Division, cover topics and activities ranging from fishing and canoeing, to yoga, arts and crafts, educational programs and more.
The events are free and open to the public. Next week, McCarthy Beach will be the site of a number of different events and programs.
The following is a schedule:
• Thursday, July 7, there will be two programs.
First, there will be a mussel popup table set up from 1 to 2 p.m. near the beachside picnic tables. Front the DNR: “Did you know about mussels, the secret weightlifters of Minnesota’s waters? Come stop by for a short chat about the Mussels of Minnesota. Learn about all these overlooked organisms have to offer. Grab a free poster while you learn about the powerful qualities of these filter feeders. It is a drop by program so come by any time.”
Second, from 3 to 4 p.m., will be “Art of the Catch,” near the McCarthy Beach Picnic Shelter, featuring “Gyotaku,” the name for the ancient Japanese art of making prints of fish on paper. According to the DNR, this method was also used by anglers who practiced catch and release fishing before cameras. Those who attend will be able to try the art form — making a fish print postcard to bring home.
Reservations required to sign up and those interested can email Laila at minnaqua.mccarthybeach@state.mn.us or call 218-247-7204 or come into the office.
• On Friday, July 8, officials will host a “Lake Shore Trail Phenology Walk, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., starting in the Sturgeon Lake Parking Lot.
According to the DNR, Phenology is the study of seasonal changes in the natural world. “Join a naturalist for a 1.5 hour long guided hike as we observe how nature changes throughout time. We will look at the plant growth, the constant erosion of the soil and the ways the trees are changed by their environment. This hike will be along the shores of Sturgeon and Side Lake and will be recurring throughout the Summer season.
From 3 to 4 p.m. that day, there will be a “Learn Your Lures,” program at the McCarthy Beach Picnic Shelter.
“Learn what makes fish tick-or bite rather. Learn about how fish experience the world with their six senses and how we can use that as anglers to our advantage. This will be a great way to get creative and learn about fishing at the same time! We’ll be learning all about lures, the different kinds why they do and don’t work. At the end we’ll even get to make our own lures (out of non-sharp objects). All ages and abilities are welcome to come learn about lures.”
Reservations are required to sign up, email Laila at minnaqua.mccarthybeach@state.mn.us or call 218-274-7204 or come into the office.
• On Saturday, July 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. there will be an “Aquatic Food Webs Popup” at the McCarthy Beach Visitor Center.
Attendees can learn about the complex ways you can get caught up in fishy food webs. DNR officials will be discussing everything from macroinvertebrates, to humans, to apex predators, to loons. Come see what we’re serving up at this table.
And from 2 to 4 p.m. officials will host “Macroinvertebrate Mayhem” at the picnic shelter.
According to the DNR: “Come learn about how naturalists around the world keep track of a lake’s health. We will be learning about what macroinvertebrates are, what they do and where to find them. Learning about these buggers can make you a better angler for the future by knowing the fish food chain. There will be games and getting a little dirty with collecting so be sure to bring your muckers.”
—
For more information Parks and Trails events at McCarthy Beach and throughout the state, see: www.mndnr.gov/events. For those in need of accommodation, contact Laila at minnaqua.mccarthy@state.mn.us or 218-274-7204.
