Above, Minnesota Federation of Music Clubs Gold Cup and Certificates awards were presented to students of Vicki Gornick at their spring recital. In the first row, from left, are: Mara McDonald, Taylor Norenberg, Hayden Erickson and Patrick Nelson. In the second row row, from left are: Sam Hardy, Hudson Roche, Tristen Holewa and Tommy Ruper. In the third row, from left, are: Ben Thompson and Charlie Thompson.
Gold Cup winners are pictured with their awards. In the front row is Hayden Erickson, First Gold Cup. In the second row, are: Sam Hardy, second Gold Cup, Ben Thompson, third Gold Cup, Charlie Thompson, fourth Gold Cup, and Tommy Ruper, first Gold Cup.
At right, Charlie Thompson is pictured with instructor, Vicki Gornick, with his fourth Gold Cup. Charlie broke a record with 12 consecutive superior ratings at the annual festival held in February in Hibbing. He is the second person in Northern Minnesota to achieve this award. The other was Will Durie in 2020.
Above, Minnesota Federation of Music Clubs Gold Cup and Certificates awards were presented to students of Vicki Gornick at their spring recital. In the first row, from left, are: Mara McDonald, Taylor Norenberg, Hayden Erickson and Patrick Nelson. In the second row row, from left are: Sam Hardy, Hudson Roche, Tristen Holewa and Tommy Ruper. In the third row, from left, are: Ben Thompson and Charlie Thompson.
Photo Submitted
Gold Cup winners are pictured with their awards. In the front row is Hayden Erickson, First Gold Cup. In the second row, are: Sam Hardy, second Gold Cup, Ben Thompson, third Gold Cup, Charlie Thompson, fourth Gold Cup, and Tommy Ruper, first Gold Cup.
Photo Submitted
At right, Charlie Thompson is pictured with instructor, Vicki Gornick, with his fourth Gold Cup. Charlie broke a record with 12 consecutive superior ratings at the annual festival held in February in Hibbing. He is the second person in Northern Minnesota to achieve this award. The other was Will Durie in 2020.
The piano and organ students of Vicki Gornick presented their 46th Annual Spring Recital on May 21 at the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing. Certificates and Gold Cups were awarded at the conclusion of the program which included a Senior Recital by Charlie Thompson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.