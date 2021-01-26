MENOMONIE, Wis. (January 25, 2021) - Tori Hill and Dylan Mattson, both of Hibbing, have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.

The award, formerly known as the Chancellor's Award, is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

