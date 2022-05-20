BIWABIK — Kailey Lahti and her Kailey's Kickers team are ready for the Strides for Stroke Saturday at Duluth's Miller Hill Mall, and fundraising is going well, with donations more than $800, said the Biwabik woman who had a stroke last December at age 27.
But there's been a change in plans for Strides for Strokes events in the state, according to the Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance, because of a resurgence of COVID-19.
Jarett Klein, the events coordinator for the Minnesota Stroke Association, said, "We have had to make the extremely difficult decision to, once again, change our in-person Strides for Stroke to virtual. However, we have heard from our Greater Minnesota (state's non-urban areas) locations and everyone involved feels like it is still possible for our partners in those areas to facilitate an in-person option for the walks. You are still able to meet your team at Miller Hill Mall plaza and participate in an in-person Strides for Stroke."
Some teams, including Carl's Cruisers with Carl Antus of Angora as captain, have decided to participate virtually. Thus far the Antus team has raised more than $600, Antus said.
Klein of the Stroke Association said, "If you choose to participate virtually, then please walk with your team at home or in the park and send pictures and videos to us at strokemn.org/upload/. Once again, this decision did not come easily, and we are
disappointed to say the least. In whatever way you feel most comfortable, go out on Saturday and enjoy the event.
"We strongly encourage everyone to walk with their teams at home or in the park and to send pictures and videos to us at strokemn.org/upload/. Just like the last two years, as photos come in, we will be sharing them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram," said Klein.
Lahti wrote on the Kailey's Kickers website, "Our individual team members have combined digital forces to create this awesome fundraising team. Together we will raise more money for Minnesota Stroke Association than we ever could alone! By gathering together a group of family, friends and loved ones, I am showing the world that a stroke impacts the lives of, not only those living with the stroke and their family, but everyone who comes in contact with them."
Team members include Lahti as captain, Amanda Yapuncich, Bryleigh Reddick, Chelsey Reddick, Jace Lahti, Jason Lahti, Kyle Reddick, Michael "Stubby" White, Paisleigh Reddick, Rick Reddick, Roberta Thronson and Tami Reddick.
Antus' team members, as listed on the Carl's Cruisers website, include Antus aas captain, Akila Bush, Ann Antus, Atticus Wilk, Auni Roen, Ava Negater, Bridget Negrete, Dorothy Rappel, Carly Antus Wilk, Coy Roen, Jennifer Busha, Kate Roen, Kevin Evans, Lisa Bedi, Mark Eskola, Mike Koslucher, Mike Roen and Patrick Negrete.
