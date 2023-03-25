COLONIA HOTEL BEING MOVED

The Colonia Hotel was one of the fine hotels in North Hibbing. It was moved to South Hibbing on August 24, 1920, by the L.J. Pocket Moving Company from Mountain Iron. The steam tractor pulling the huge building to its new home would get a workout through the years of Hibbing’s move, and probably the moves of several other Mining Locations, too. The men who did this work were skillful, rarely having a building collapse during the journey.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY

I so appreciate hearing, whether in written form or in person, from the wonderful readers of the Years of Yore page! A question I often get asked is, “How do you find those stories?”

Well, much like a prospector searching for minerals, I go searching in likely and sometimes NOT so likely places. Area historical societies offer up many wonderful gems. Newspapers, sometimes carefully turning the pages of a fragile actual newspaper many years old or sitting at the library’s microfilm reader scrolling through newspapers from the past, are like following a vein of ore deep into the past, making discoveries all along the way. Books, some long out of print, are valuable resources. Magazines such as “Ore, Iron and Men” make the search exciting since there are often clear photos along with the stories. Sometimes there’s the pleasure of being with a person who tells the stories from his or her own life.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments