I so appreciate hearing, whether in written form or in person, from the wonderful readers of the Years of Yore page! A question I often get asked is, “How do you find those stories?”
Well, much like a prospector searching for minerals, I go searching in likely and sometimes NOT so likely places. Area historical societies offer up many wonderful gems. Newspapers, sometimes carefully turning the pages of a fragile actual newspaper many years old or sitting at the library’s microfilm reader scrolling through newspapers from the past, are like following a vein of ore deep into the past, making discoveries all along the way. Books, some long out of print, are valuable resources. Magazines such as “Ore, Iron and Men” make the search exciting since there are often clear photos along with the stories. Sometimes there’s the pleasure of being with a person who tells the stories from his or her own life.
In other words, research takes many forms and doesn’t yield gold nuggets every time, but often iron or silver is just waiting there for someone to find it.
Today’s page includes stories that I found while looking for other stories. That, too, is common for a prospector or a researcher. I hope that you enjoy these discoveries.
---
This first story comes from the Duluth News-Tribune, October 11, 1937. I found it in a file at the Virginia Area Historical Society that contained articles about Virginia citizens in the news. Arnold Ness was born in Virginia, MN, in 1908 and died in Virginia at age 88 in 1996. His parents were Ole and Helga Ness and Arnold’s wife was Ann.
A unique occupation whose products have been taken to many parts of the globe by visitors to the northern Minnesota community of Virginia is that of Arnold Ness, youthful Virginia miner, who manufactures iron ore samples for distribution to tourists by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
“You can blame it all on the financial Depression, the blond young man declared when asked why he began this work. “When you get down to five days a month of work, you have to find some other way to help make a living. This is the thing I turned to.”
He began to make the samples in 1931, when the Depression was at perhaps its lowest point. Mine activity was at a low ebb and his family responsibilities were constant. He made a few of the “iron ore tubes” to sell to tourists who came to view the big Missabe Mountain pit at the east end of Virginia’s Chestnut Street. He continued in 1932 to make the colorful creations. He discovered by then that the tubes were in demand and that the extra money brought in this way was very helpful. In 1933, he struck a bargain with the local Chamber of Commerce officials to prepare 400 of the glass tubes to give to tourists when they registered at the Chamber office.
The tubes are glass test tubes or boiling tubes, commonly found in chemistry laboratories. He layers the minerals into the tubes so that each layer is of a different color and a somewhat different texture. He makes use of brown hematite, manganese, limonite or yellow ochre, commonly used in making yellow paints. His samples, which contain about 53 percent pure iron, were in big demand.
In 1934, Chamber officials ordered 1,000. In 1935, that order was doubled. In 1936, 3,000 were ordered. During this past summer of 1937, a record number of 5,000 were prepared by Ness and distributed to a record tourist registration.
Now a regular employee at the mines, he picks up usable ore during his spare time to use in preparing the tubes. Thus, from a necessity that caused him to cast about for some spare-time occupation that would bring in a little money, Ness has developed a small business with an item that is taken back to all states in the U.S. and many foreign lands, too, by tourists. Chamber records show that visitors from Japan, China, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, England, South Africa, Chile, India, Afghanistan, Spain, and several other countries as well as all Canadian provinces have obtained the tubes.
In addition to making the samples, Ness collects unusual and rare ore formations, a large group of which is on display at the Chamber office. Thus, his knowledge of ores as well as his industry and ingeniousness have given him a lucrative hobby.
---
This next story comes from the well-written history of the Pickands Mather Company “Vein of Iron” by Walter Havighurst. Reading this book to simply learn more about the company that my Uncle Jerry and so many other Iron Rangers worked for, I came across many fascinating anecdotes.
Early in this book, published in 1958, it is stated that “America’s change from an agricultural to an industrial economy was made possible by the iron ore of the Lake Superior region and the coal of the Alleghenies, two basic resources linked by the waterway of the Great Lakes. The development of Pickands Mather & Company, iron-mining and shipping firm, is typical of this industrial progress.”
The Pickands Mater story begins in 1883 in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. By the 1920s, the company is investing in new freighters to carry the increasing amount of ore from Michigan’s Marquette and Gogebic and Minnesota’s Mesabi and Cuyuna’s Iron Ranges. One of the new freighters was named the “Samuel Mather.” It was the fourth vessel to carry that name.
The first master of the new “Samuel Mather” was blustery Peter M. Cartwright, who later brought out the new “Colonel James Pickands” freighter. Captain Cartwright was a huge, hearty man who did everything on a big scale—eating, drinking, working, laughing, praising, blaming. When George Callahan, later manager of the Pickands Mather Marine Department, was a young vessel agent at the Duluth port, he was awakened by the telephone before daylight one Sunday morning.
“George!” boomed Captain Cartwright, who had just docked the “Mather” at Superior, “I’ve got a toothache. Had it for two days. A toothache as big as a house! It’s driving me crazy!”
George Callahan promised to get a dentist. He called back to Captain Cartwright, arranging to take him to the dentist’s office at 6:00 a.m. When they got there, the dentist, still puffy-eyes with sleep, peered into the Captain’s mouth.
“I think I can save this tooth—“
“No!” roared the Captain. “I want it out!”
“All right,” the dentist said. “It’s your tooth.”
The dentist hooked up the nitrous oxide and gave the Captain a full dose. Still Captain Cartwright thrashed around in the chair. With a faint grim smile, the dentist gave him another dose, and finally a third. The Captain was more restless than ever.
At last the puzzled dentist said, “Captain, I can’t get this gas to take effect on you. Have you been drinking anything?”
“Drinking—“ boomed the Captain, “I’ve been trying to kill this toothache. I drank two quarts since we left the Soo!”
“If I could just deaden this—“ the dentist said.
“What are you waiting for?” the Captain cried. “Just take your pliers and yank it out!”
---
This last story comes from a wonderful little memoir titled “I Remember Fairbanks and Skibo.” It was written by John A. Lauerer, who published it in 1994. He came to America in 1912 as a toddler with his parents. The family settled in Fairbanks, Minnesota, where Mrs. Lauerer’s sister and brother-in-law were living. Fairbanks was west of Silver Bay, near the St. Louis County and Lake County line. Skibo was located a little bit north of Fairbanks. Neither community exists anymore except in the sharp memories of those like John Lauerer who once lived there.
My parents and I collected as many of these types of memoirs as we could over the years—these stories of the mining location towns, farming communities, and small villages that were dear hometowns to so many people.
In my re-reading of this book, after many years, I was looking for some details about the far eastern areas of St. Louis County. I came across this great description of moving a building, common, of course, on the Iron Range with mining requiring more land. But, in this case, why the building was moved is for a different reason.
In Fairbanks, the bar and the school were as far apart as possible. It was the law that liquor could not be sold within a quarter-mile of a school so the children would not be harmed by drunks. The town’s hotel, which contained the bar, actually ended up being out of town and in a dismal, very soft swamp. There was a long, clay, wagon road that was also the walking trail from town to the hotel and the bar.
The very impressive two-story hotel contained the town’s bar, a pool room, and a large, elegant dining room. This building had, of course, a good hot water heating system with radiators and such.
When the 18th Amendment to the American Constitution forbade the sale of liquor in 1919, moving day for the big hotel building loomed. Since the law, which formerly prevented the hotel being in town, no longer applied, the building could be brought across the soft swamp.
I really enjoyed watching the moving of such a building. It had to be done when there was three feet of frost keeping the swamp firmly frozen. The means of power for moving the building was a windlass or turnstile apparatus with wire cable and a horse walking around the drum on which the cable wound. This horse pulled a pole fastened to the drum. This made the cable pull the building. At one point the building had to be pulled uphill to the great concern of all involved.
There was still work to be done once the building arrived in town. The hotel had been painted a beautiful shade of red, but after its move across the swamp it had to be repainted. Also, apparently after heavy drinking, some men did not bother to use the toilet, even if one was handy. At least, there was much evidence that many men used the window, with the result that another reason to paint the building was to cover up the streaks of urine coming down from the window sills. Once painted, though, the hotel looked very impressive again.
