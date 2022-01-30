Stories By and About the Trail-Blazers

As people of European heritage began to move into the Iron Range and change the face of the land forever, the stories of those early lives here sometimes faded away. What was it like when the temperatures dropped far below freezing? How did people live with mosquitoes and black flies swarming into shacks with no screens on the doors and windows? What people were honored back then and for what reason were they honored?
Thankfully, some of those stories were written down, recorded for later generations to learn from and marvel about. Today’s Years of Yore page shares some of those stories.
A name which was held in great respect on the Iron Range was Judge Martin Hughes. He and his wife Carolyn arrived by horse and buggy from Virginia into Hibbing in 1901. He was a young lawyer who barely got a chance to check into the Hibbing Hotel when he was told he had a client to represent in court later that same day.
Asthma caused him to leave his thriving nine-year practice in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Wheezing in misery one day in Sheboygan, Martin met a friend who now lived in Virginia, Minnesota. The friend told him how clean and cool the air was in northern Minnesota. This friend, also a lawyer, suggested Martin open a practice in nearby Hibbing. This is just what Martin decided to do.
By 1909, attorney Martin Hughes had so impressed clients, fellow lawyers, and area judges that he was named District Judge for northern St. Louis County. In 1910-1911, a new very impressive District County Courthouse was built in Hibbing. It was located a few blocks south of the majority of Hibbing proper and would avoid the wrecking ball until 1957, long after most of the town had moved south. He was the resident judge until his retirement in 1946.
In September 1933, the Hibbing Daily Tribune published the following article in a special edition celebrating the town’s 40th Anniversary. Note the formal word choices and elegant tone which Judge Hughes uses in his writing….a beautiful example of writing from a time now gone away.
---
Judge Martin Hughes, a pioneer himself, always has a word of commendation and praise for the men and women who blazed a trail into Hibbing. No person is better fitted to eulogize the old settlers than the senior judge of the District Court who, for many years, has lived among the men and women he writes about. Both Judge and Mrs. Hughes are members of the First Settlers Association and take an active part in its activities.
As the judge has so aptly said, “I know of no way of judging the future but by the past.”
Judge Thomas Brady, D.D. McEachin, J.M. Sheehy, E.C. Kleffman, and J.B. Connors were intimate friends of Judge Hughes. At the request of the Tribune, the judge wrote the following tribute to their memories:
“Judge Brady came to Hibbing when it was only a mining camp. He was then such a young man and grew up with the town. He was elected to fill one of the public offices in the village, and so satisfactory was his public service that he was continued in some public capacity during nearly all of the remainder of his life. He was an enthusiast for clean, healthful sports, especially baseball, and as a manager he gave to Hibbing for many years a baseball team with few equals in the state. He contributed largely of his own funds to keep the team going. (Brady’s Colts was the team’s name and it was indeed a champion team in Minnesota.) He also took a lively interest in public affairs, was an especially keen observer of local political conditions and showed mathematical precision in all his dealings. He had a veritable host of warm friends and was a formidable opponent for one to face at the polls. I learned this early, as the only time I was pitted against him he overwhelmed me with about double the number of votes that I received. He was the first judge of the municipal court of the village and succeeded himself at every election until shortly prior to his death. He was a firm believer in the future of Hibbing and gave of himself generously to its upbuilding.
“D.D. McEachin likewise came to Hibbing when it was in its infancy. He had previously lived in southern Michigan where he had been engaged in teaching school. He early became associated with Huelett C. Merritt, who was the owner of the Itasca Department Store in Hibbing, the largest department store on the Range. Mr. McEachin became its manager. He remained in that capacity for many years until the store was acquired by Mrs. Dottie Power and combined with her store. At that time he opened a clothing and gents’ furnishing store of his own, which he operated for many years. He was also intensely interested in public affairs, enjoyed the confidence of the community, and held public offices to which he had been elected. He served for many years on the State Fair managing board and was still in such service at the time of his death. He had a genial personality and a very wide acquaintance. There was scarcely a person of importance in the state with whom he did not enjoy a personal friendship and intimate enough that he called each by a first name. He labored diligently to secure political preferment for his friends, largely overlooking himself. He was an active, enterprising businessman and rendered very valuable assistance in the development of the Iron Range.
“J.M. Sheehy came to Hibbing in 1901 as the agent of the Duluth, Missabe & Northern Railway Company. He had previously acted in a similar capacity for said company at Eveleth and Virginia. He knew the Iron Range and worked to see its towns develop. He continued in the services of the railway company in the capacity of depot agent until his death. He was the only depot agent I ever knew who got a great deal of entertainment out of his work. He was probably asked a dozen foolish questions every day, and he answered them just as foolishly without cracking a smile but chuckling inwardly with the enjoyment he was getting. He was affable and genial and made a friend of everybody who came in contact with him. The railroad boys, during their spare hours, could be found in the depot listening to his sallies of wit, and their bursts of laughter would resound through the entire building.
“It is related that on one occasion a commercial traveler who was trying to catch the 4 o’clock train out of Hibbing ran with his heavy bag a block to the depot and was just in time to see the rear of the train going under the viaduct on its way to Duluth. He set the bag down, wiped the perspiration from his brow, and said to Mr. Sheehy, “Isn’t that tough luck? I ran a whole block and just saw the rear of the train going under the viaduct on its way out.” Mr. Sheehy replied, “That’s nothing. The other day a man ran half a mile to here and didn’t get to see the train at all.”
“He had a host of warm friends and no enemies. He was a faithful worker for his company, a very efficient depot agent, met the public pleasantly, and with his keen wit added so much to the enjoyment of those around him.
“E.C. Kleffman and J.B. Connors were what might be called true trail-blazers into Hibbing. They came here immediately after the town started and remained here until their deaths. Mr. Kleffman was engaged in conducting a retail mercantile establishment and when he retired from that engaged in the real estate and investment business. Mr. Connors was much involved in the land and timber business. They were both very successful businessmen. I had the pleasure of knowing them very well as I was associated with them in many things, and we officed next door to each other for years. They were both quiet and unassuming, and thoroughly good men. Both held public office and gave honest and efficient service. They were the kind of men one likes to meet. They were pleasant and agreeable, with characters that were as true as steel. The word of either was as good as any man’s bond. They were typical of the pioneers who met and overcame obstacles that are always encountered in the making of a new town, a new region. They had the courage of lions. They were generous to a fault and lent a sympathetic ear to every cry of need.”
---
In the same edition of the Hibbing Daily Tribune in September 1933 marking the town’s 40th Anniversary, another interesting story gives us more insight into life in the early days of Hibbing. This story involves J.F.( Fred) Twitchell, Hibbing’s first mayor, or village president as the office was called in those days. Mr. Twitchell, who was born in 1863, came to Hibbing in 1893, the year the village incorporated. In 1904 he married Ann McCarthy, who had arrived in Hibbing in the late fall of 1894. He died in Hibbing in 1937.
It was back in 1894 that a group of miners and lumberjacks, dressed in their black Sunday clothes, gathered around a grave outside of old Hibbing and prepared to lower down a rough pine box containing the body of one of their group, an old lumberjack, who had found life too much for him.
No member of the clergy was in the group, for none lived permanently in the community at that time. Some came on a Sunday now and then. Some came whatever day of the week found them able to make their way into the rough village. J.F. Twitchell, being village president, cleared his throat in preparation of speaking just before the coffin was lowered into the ground.
“Is there anyone here in the crowd who’ll offer an appropriate prayer for our friend before he is buried?” asked Mr. Twitchell.
The men glanced amongst each other but not one volunteered a prayer.
“Well,” spoke up Mr. Twitchell again, “who knows the Lord’s Prayer, then? We can give that.”
The men were shame-faced. Not one knew the Lord’s Prayer or could offer any kind of a prayer for the departed soul. Mr. Twitchell was as embarrassed as anyone. “I was so ashamed,” he said recently when he recounted this story. “No one, including myself, could offer that man a prayer before earth was put over his coffin. But I’m sure he got a secret prayer from each of us nevertheless.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.