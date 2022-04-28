FLOODWOOD — The 8th District MN State Horticultural Society will hold the spring meeting on Saturday, May 14, at the Event Center, 201 W. 7th Ave. in Floodwood. The Proctor Flower and Garden Club will host the event, which will begin at 9 a.m. for check-in and coffee. The business meeting follows at 10 a.m. The 2022 8th District scholarships will be announced and awarded at 11:15 a.m. followed by a box lunch at noon. The Country Store will be open during the day.
Roger Hill of Floodwood, who grows many daffodils at his home and has gardens of them, will give a presentation on daffodils at 12:45 p.m. The first tour of his gardens will begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by the second tour at 3 p.m. It is suggested that those attending the tours wear long sleeves, hard-soled footwear (or boots), and bring mosquito spray and rain gear.
Door prizes and raffle prize drawings will be held. All are encouraged to wear a mask -- a prize will be given for the best mask.
Cost for the event is $22 per person. The event is open to the public. Checks should be made payable to the Hilltop Garden Club and mailed to Roger Hill, 12739 Laurie Road, Floodwood, MN 55736; 218-476-2796. Please indicate your choice of ham or turkey sandwich. Deadline to register is May 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.