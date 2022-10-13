St. Joseph’s Church embarks on restoration project

CHISHOLM — Built in 1958 the current St. Joseph’s Church has stood out on the corner of First Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest ever since.
The Rev. Paul Strommer said that when he arrived at St. Joseph’s in 2020, it didn’t take long for him to realize how beautiful the church building was. At the same time, he realized there’s a lot to maintain and think about.
“Our church is such a treasure,” Strommer said as he told how a parishioner who recalled the church being built, showed him how the light streamed through the stained glass windows.
“It’s an impressive, beautiful treasure for so many people,” Strommer said. “And that bell tower is very iconic.”
One of the first things Strommer worked with the congregation on was to establish a volunteer building committee to address any immediate concerns. The committee consists of Chair Doug Hildenbrand, Ryan Baumgard, Roland Shoen, Dave Pessenda, Jim Anderson and Richard Benson, he noted.
“I’m a retired architect from the firm that designed and built the church,” Hildenbrand said, referring to Architectural Resources, Inc. of Hibbing. “There’s lots of holy moments that happened inside those walls — kids going through first communion, confirmation — lots of holy moments.”
“As chair of the building committee, when I ask people to do things, I have amazing support, which makes it more special,” Hildenbrand added.
Strommer said one of the first steps in the process involved parishioners noticing and making himself and the building committee aware of the needs to be addressed in order to maintain the church building.
“I realized this project was bigger than a single bake sale or second collection,” Strommer said. “It was going to need a consultant to help us.”
Strommer said the church is now working with Hal Johnson and Associates out of Bloomington, Minn. on a capital campaign, adding that the firm has 48 years of experience.
“If there is a church or a priest, he’s been there or met them even before I was born,” Strommer said.
Strommer said Johnson recommended the parish make a list, or a master plan, of everything that could be done — ”what we need, what would be really good, and what we would like.”
“That’s when we also contacted Architectural Resources, Inc.,” Strommer said. “We asked them to host parish group meetings for everyone to give observations of things that could be improved and ideas to work on.”
“That was a very big list,” Strommer said. But basically what we found was that everybody agreed we needed to protect the envelope, the exterior of our building. What it does is to protect the inside — the inside is very well maintained.”
During a large rainstorm last December, Strommer said there was a considerable amount of water leaking through and seeping onto the floor.
Tuckpointing, replacing damaged bricks and adding new mortar, is being conducted on the outside of the building, along with caulking and sealing to make sure the building is airtight, Strommer said.
On the inside of the building, Strommer said the restoration involves removing the carpet on the altar and restoring the terrazzo floor.
“It’s a beautiful green terrazzo,” Strommer said, adding that many parishioners were dedicated to volunteering to make the restoration project happen.
The tabernacle surround was also restored to give the original look of the church.
“Basically, it’s to put the large granite around for the etophis for the backdrop so it secures the tabernacle as well as holds candles,” Strommer explained.
Strommer said William Levstek, the owner of a local granite company, was involved with the project.
Another major part of the restoration project is to remodel the rectory, located above the church office and make it more functional by adding a kitchen space.
Strommer and Hildenbrand said ever since Sister Cecelia, the final nun to be assigned to the parish left years ago, the priest has lived at the convent across the alley from the church.
Hildenbrand said part of the reason the parish remodeled the convent after the nuns were no longer there was to provide the priest with a self-contained living space as the rectory didn’t have a kitchen space on the same floor.
“We want to restore the priest living in the original rectory space,” Strommer said.
Hildenbrand said part of the long-term plan is to remodel the administrative office space to make it more efficient, and upgrade heating and air conditioning in the offices and education area.
The church has listed the convent with a realtor and is planning on selling it.
Strommer said the sale would help eliminate duplication of expenses, including heating, cooling and snow removal.
“The aim is to restore St. Joseph’s — restoring the priest to the original residence,” Strommer said. “The other idea of restoring the church is more than a building, but it’s the community and the people. Part of it is maybe having our space in involvement commitment to church and community restored and renewed.”
Strommer talked about how the church has served the community as a whole. Some examples he gave was the organ and trumpet concert featuring Vicki Gornick and Lynn Erickson during the 2022 Chisholm All Class Reunion, and the community organ recitals that are part of the Organs in Revu series.
“Then the community members come to things like the fall bazaar and funerals, weddings and baptisms,” Strommer said. “We see a treasure. It’s not just the members, it’s sort of like a landmark for the city in a way.
“It’s for the Catholic Mass but for all sorts of opportunities,” Strommer added. “This hopefully will keep that alive.”
Most of the tuckpointing, weather permitting this fall with the remainder to be completed next spring, Strommer said. The hope is to have the interior work completed in 2023, he added.
For questions or more information on the restoration project, you can email: stjosephscapitalcampaign@gmail.com.
