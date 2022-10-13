St. Joseph’s Church embarks on restoration project

Workers have started tuckpointing work on the exterior of St. Joseph’s Church in Chisholm.

 Marie Tolonen

CHISHOLM — Built in 1958 the current St. Joseph’s Church has stood out on the corner of First Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest ever since.

The Rev. Paul Strommer said that when he arrived at St. Joseph’s in 2020, it didn’t take long for him to realize how beautiful the church building was. At the same time, he realized there’s a lot to maintain and think about.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments