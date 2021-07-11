SSBF donates to SPACE THEATER

On Tuesday, June 29, the Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $2,000 to the Paulucci Space Theater. The donation is to be used for expenses related to the remodel of the Paulucci Space Theater. Pictured are Greg Hoag, Kim Thomas, Aaron Reini and Kevin Milani from the Paulucci Space Theater, Bre Kasola and Chris Westin.
