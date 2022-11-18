HIBBING—The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its Spirit of Unity Parade—a tradition in Hibbing for the past 35 years.

Lineup is at 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 with the parade starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The parade route starts at the corner of First Avenue and Howard Street and travels down to the 600 block of Howard Street.

