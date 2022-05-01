Back in the day, I remember watching from the backseat of our family’s 1957 Ford Fairlane as we’d cruise through Buhl. I always thought it looked like a nice place and their high school, like so many on the Iron Range, was impressive.
My father was a professor at Hibbing Junior College and by the time I was in fourth grade I was getting to know many of his students. Several of them were from Buhl, including ones that I knew were top students in his biology and anatomy classes.
By the time I was in Hibbing High School and participating in extracurricular Speech Tournaments nearly every weekend January through April, I got to know several of my competitors from Buhl. They were excellent. Obviously they, like me, were coached by outstanding teachers.
I suppose that I didn’t think much about Buhl for many years after I headed off to college in St. Paul and began my teaching career there. But, nearly 30 years later in 2003, when my husband Joe and I made the decision to return to Hibbing, we ended up renting a townhouse for 10 months in Buhl until we could get into our house in Hibbing. Buhl was a cozy place to live and there were friendly people all around town.
So I have fond memories of Buhl, and people I talk with who lived and worked there, even for a short period of time, also have many wonderful stories about Buhl.
When I came across an article concerning the town of Buhl, I thought it should be shared as a look at one of the little Iron Range towns that shaped so many lives. This article is from the December 1956 “Missabe Iron Ranger” magazine, published by the Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range Railway for their employees and their families.
---
Buhl, Minnesota, was incorporated as a village in 1901, emerging from its early character as a logging camp set in a virgin forest of mighty white pines to become a beauty spot surrounded by well-developed farms and underlaid by the untold wealth of iron ore.
The village was named in honor of Frank H. Buhl, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, who was president of the Sharon Ore Company which opened the first mines in close vicinity to the town in 1900. No figures are available as to the number of persons who lived in Buhl at that point, but by 1905 an estimated 800 people lived in the community.
The problems faced by the newly formed village were those common to many Iron Range towns, with times of prosperity followed by times of meager existence, all the while with ever-changing population needs and municipal buildings, improvements and facilities that had to be maintained. The peak of population was reached in 1920, when the census showed 2,007 residents. By the 1950 census, the number of inhabitants was listed as 1,462, but more recently (1956) the number had risen to 1,714, with an increase in school-age residents.
The first mayor chosen by the villagers in 1901 was John McWhinney. The major item of business recorded in the minutes of the first council meeting on March 6, 1901, was a motion that the marshal “be notified to inform the saloon men that money in the sum of $10.00 must accompany applications for license.” The next notation carried the names of six applications for licenses, each filed with the required deposit. At the session of the council on the very next day, the salary of the village recorder was set at $25.00 per month and that of the village marshal at $50.00 per month. Two more applications for liquor licenses were also received that day.
Into the village and its environs streamed a procession of the many nationalities which have helped to designate America as the Melting Pot. First the Scandinavians and the Finns. Then the French-Canadians and the Irish. Then came the English, especially the experienced miners from Cornwall. Then came Italians, the Slovenians, the Croatians, the Serbians, Austrians, and Poles. People from many small areas in Europe, yet with their own customs and language and who lived within the borders of larger countries, also found their way here.
Working together, building homes, churches, schools, and businesses, they learned about how American government worked and cooperated in their local government, volunteer fire department, and civic organizations. They welded a solidarity of life out of which have come such outstandingly representative groups as the wonder teams of the 1941 AND 1942 winners of Minnesota’s State High School Basketball Championships. The sons and daughters of those early pioneers who came from so many countries have gone on to take their prideful places in the trades and professions, the arts and sciences, with a fully proportionate share of them taking on their country’s defense in times of war. Americans all.
Often commented upon is the charm of the village. Wide paved streets with landscaped and well-shades boulevards are lined with inviting homes and public buildings of architectural beauty. The village hall, built in 1914, combines impressive dignity with eye-appealing attractiveness. The public library was built in 1917 and is a popular spot for citizens of all ages. Other public buildings also blend their beauty into the town with spacious lawns and shrubbery.
Within the village limits, at the present time, are the Sharon, Whiteside, Wanless, Margaret, and Judson mines. All of these are operating. Also within the village limits there have been other mines that played their part in the life of the community but are now either exhausted or inactive. These include the Grant, Stubler, Thorne, Woodbridge, Shiras, and Wabigon mines.
Old timers remember an early installation at the Grant Mine known as the “clam shell” or “Grab” which consisted of a steel cable suspended between high towers at each side of the mine and used for loading and removing the overburden. The experiment was watched with interest by other mining companies, but did not prove successful and was later abandoned.
The history of the up-to-date Buhl Fire Department runs the cycle from volunteer to a paid department and back to volunteer again. In March 1918, the change was made from a volunteer department to a fully paid one, with John Pasich as Chief. Then, near the close of World War Two, the department once again took on a volunteer form. Presently, in 1956, there are 22 active members. Gerald Simonson is Chief and Arne Nikunen is Assistant Chief. Equipment is modern, but a 1914 model fire truck is kept for display and parade purposes.
The municipal court was established in 1916, with M.A. Nichols as the first judge. Throughout the entire history of the court, the Clerk of Court has been M.E. Panyan, who took office at the inception of the court on April1, 1916, and still holds the office, in addition to his other duties as Clerk of the Public Utilities Commission.
The mayor, chief of police, and street commissioner comprise the community’s Health Department. Dr. T.G. Murn of Chisholm serves as the Health Officer.
Of of the several public groups working for the betterment of the village, none commands more respect and pride than the Public Utilities Commission, which serves to furnish water, light, power, and heat to the community. The present name of this body was adopted some time ago in place of the more cumbersome designation of Water, Light, Heat, Power and Building Commission, which was formed in September 1918, with Peter Wolff, West Jacobs, and Paul Sartori as commissioners and Dan Kinsman as Superintendent.
Buhl at this time claims to have the highest number of homes, percentage-wise, in the world, which are heated by municipal heat. The entire community, including homes, business houses, schools and churches, with the exception of a half-dozen houses in the outer fringes, receives complete service from the central plant, not the least notable being the steam heat required for operation of the domestic hot water heaters.
The main water supply is obtained from a drilled well 700 feet deep, the water being pumped by means of an air lift system. The villagers relish the phrase “Finest Water in America” and proclaim this for all to see by having the phrase painted on the town’s water tower!
Improvement of the underground heating system has been in progress during the past five years under a half-million dollar extension and improvement program. The recent installation of a new Diesel generating unit will provide still better service, as well as effecting economy of operation.
In addition to the many other public services which benefit residents of Buhl, the village is also somewhat unique in two other respects. Daily garbage collection is made at no cost to the villagers, and a municipally owned cemetery is operated for the use of all under the supervision of the village council.
Buhl stories will continue next week here on Years of Yore.
