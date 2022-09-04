82-year-old Roger Mayry a fixture in the fields of Cherry

Roger Mayry stands on his farm near Cherry Thursday afternoon. The 82 year old still runs his haying operation by himself.

CHERRY — Roger Mayry is what he calls a “one-man gang” when it comes to working his 240 acres of land near Cherry — mowing, raking, and baling hay into hundreds of 1,200-pound round bales seasonally.

Proudly, he does it all himself — all at age 82.

