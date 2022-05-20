HIBBING — The Hibbing Tourist/Senior Center is restarting its senior and single group.
Director Melissa Versich said the group’s primary goal is to foster friendships and provide an ongoing stream of rewarding social and physical activities for single senior citizens.
In 2020, the senior singles club was started at the center, but due to COVID was forced to cancel its very first outing planned for January of that year.
“If you know anyone, family member etc. or neighbor, friend- that might be recently widowed, lonely, etc. — please suggest for them to join us,” Versich said. “This is an amazing chance to socialize and get out of the house.”
The club is planning to meet once per month planning dinners, movies, and other fun activities, and its first “official meeting” is set for noon on June 3, at the Tourist Senior Center, 1202 East Howard St. in Hibbing.
In order to join one must be senior and single — single, divorced, widowed, etc., and must also join the Hibbing Senior Citizen Club. Memberships are $12 per year, or you can pay $1 per month.
The Hibbing Tourist Senior Center has a new ladies card group from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone interested in playing Canasta can just show up and join in the fun. No experience is necessary.
From June 3 through June 10 a six week senior yoga class is being offered at 10 a.m.at the Angela Tresemer, a certified instructor is leading the one hour long yoga class said to increase health, flexibility, and offer pain relief and relaxation. Call the center at 218-262-4166, or email hibbingtouristsenior@gmail.com for more information.
