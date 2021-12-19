On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $1,000 to the Veterans Community Thrift Store. The funds will be used to make food boxes for local veterans and their families this holiday season. Pictured are Kim Thomas, Greg Hoag, Mark Gardeski, Larry Pocrnich from the Veterans Community Thrift Store, Genica Munter, Chris Westin and Kim Thomas.
