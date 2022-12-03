Here it is. December. The year of 2022 winds down.

For most people, thinking about the year that is now ending probably recalls some good things and some not-so-good things. Changes that occur can be changes for the good, or, sadly, they can be changes for the worse. As you evaluate the year past, I certainly hope that you find more positives than negatives.

