SIDE LAKE — The Side Lake Fourth of July Parade Committee has announced its selection of Bill Schuster to serve as 2022 Grand Marshal.
“It’s an honor to be recognized in the community,” Schuster said of the nomination.
Hannah Casey Forti, a member of the Parade Committee and Side Lake resident, commented on Schuster’s commitment to the Side Lake community.
“Bill has been a great asset to this community through his dedication and hard work,” Forti said via email. “In my work with him, he looks at challenges as how can we find a solution rather than seeing all the impediments to one. Most importantly, he is an overall great person to have and see in the Side Lake community.’’
Schuster’s passion for his community began shortly after moving there in 1981 to accept a job as a forester with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“I packed up everything I owned in the back of my 1969 Ford pickup with a roadmap and then headed north,” Schuster, a “farm kid,” who grew up near the Iowa border recalled.
Within a year of moving to Side Lake he met his future wife, Ann.
The couple went on their first date on July 1, 1982, and have now been married 38 years. They have two grown children, Jake and Emily, and two granddaughters, Evelyn and Avery.
“I decided Side Lake was a good community and found a wife that was from there, and I decided to never leave,” Schuster said.
An active member of the Side Lake community, Schuster served on the Town of French volunteer fire department for 32 years and as a Town of French Board Supervisor for 25 years, concluding his service on the board this spring.
Schuster said he enjoys the Side Lake Fourth of July parade, and has volunteered to help out with it over the years.
Given all the work that goes into the parade, Schuster joked that his favorite part is “when all the work is done.”
“It’s great to see all the people come out to enjoy the day, but for the local volunteers and people who put it on, it’s a lot of work,” he added.
Schuster studied forestry at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, and worked as a forestry technician for 27 years in Side Lake.
Along with his position as a forester in Side Lake, Schuster said he was involved with timber sales and forest reforestation, and traveled all over the country fighting fires out of helicopters.
For the final 11 years of his career with the DNR, Schuster commuted to Grand Rapids, where he worked at the interagency fire center in Grand Rapids, where he worked as a wildfire avian supervisor until his retirement in 2016.
Schuster said his role in the firefighting efforts involved navigation and making tactical decisions to direct the helicopter pilot where they needed to go in order to fight a fire.
Schuster hasn’t slowed down much since retiring. He owns his own business, Schuster’s Forest Management-Fire-Aviation, and does private forest management plans and timber sale design, and also is a business development manager for a BlazeTamer USA — a company that sells an aerial suppressant product used to fight wildland fires.
The Just North of Normal Side Lake Fourth of July parade is set for 10 a.m. on July 4, with lineup beginning at 9 a.m. Sturgeon Road, between Rudstrom Road and McCarthy’s Beach Road will be closed to through traffic at 9 a.m. for safety reasons, so organizers are encouraging people who want to drive to their viewing location to arrive early.
Editor’s note: watch for complete details of Fourth of July events for Side Lake and other communities in the June 28 edition of the Mesabi Tribune and in the E-edition on Tuesday at mesabitribune.com.
