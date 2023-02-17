School lunches Feb 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIBBINGFeb. 20-24Monday: School is not in sessionTuesday: Hot dog on ww bun, creamy potato salad, baked beans, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, whole kernel corn, garden fresh veggies, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli turkey and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Fish nuggets, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppy seed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, diced pears, lowfat milk choicesCHISHOLMFeb. 20-24Monday: School is not in sessionTuesday: Hot dog on ww bun, creamy potato salad, calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, whole kernel corn, garden fresh veggies, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli turkey and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Fish nuggets, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppy seed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, diced pears, lowfat milk choicesNASHWAUK-KEEWATINMonday: School is not in sessionTuesday: Hot dog on ww bun, creamy potato salad, calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, whole kernel corn, garden fresh veggies, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli turkey and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, diced pears, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Fish nuggets, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppy seed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesIf you would like your school’s lunch menu printed in the Mesabi Tribune, please send monthly menu to cdickson@mesabitribune.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food Agriculture Restaurant Industry Botany Fruit Growing Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lona Marie Evenson 'A devastating day' for the area Nichols brothers working together on and off the ice James Edward Gregorich Ginae 'Gigi' J. Songer Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
