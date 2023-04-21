Hibbing
Monday: Chicken patty on ww bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices
Monday: Chicken patty on ww bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on ww bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chips
Wednesday: Cheeseburger on ww bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Thursday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Corn dog, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
Nashwauk-Keewatin
Monday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on ww bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chips
Wednesday: Chicken patty on ww bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices
Thursday: Cheeseburger on ww bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Corn dog, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fresh broccoli bites, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
