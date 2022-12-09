School lunch menus Dec 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hibbing schoolsDec. 12-16Monday: Popcorn chicken w/sweet and sour sauce, shredded lettuce, sweet potato side dish, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, cookieTuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, creamy coleslaw, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, puddingThursday: Pulled pork on a ww bun, steamed carrot coins, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: School made cheese pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choicesChisholm schoolsDec. 12-16Monday: Popcorn chicken w/sweet and sour sauce, steamed brown rice and broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, sweet kale chopped salad, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, cookieThursday: Pulled pork on a ww bun, steamed carrot coins, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: School made cheese pizza, creamy coleslaw, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choicesNashwauk-Keewatin schoolsDec. 12-16Monday: Popcorn chicken w/sweet and sour sauce, steamed brown rice and broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, cookieWednesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, creamy coleslaw, steamed carrot coins, diced pears, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Pulled pork on a ww bun, whole kernel corn, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Stuffed crust pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesIf you would like your school’s lunch menu printed in the Mesabi Tribune, please send monthly menu to cdickson@mesabitribune.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Milk Carrot Food Gastronomy Black Bean Chicken Green Bean Sauce Salsa Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Rangers capture state title with 28-25 win over Spring Grove Brian L. Kuopus Kathleen 'Kathy' Mae Husmann Michael R. Prusak Lucille F. Fiola Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
