School lunch menus Feb 3, 2023

Hibbing
Feb. 6-10
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, steamed mixed vegetables, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, whole kernel corn, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar
Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Chisholm
Feb. 6-10
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Pancake and sausage bites, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar
Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin
Feb. 6-10
Monday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar
Tuesday: Pancake and sausage bites, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

If you would like your school's lunch menu printed in the Mesabi Tribune, please send monthly menu to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
