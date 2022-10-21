School Lunch Menus Oct 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hibbing schoolsOct. 24-28Monday: Chicken patty on ww bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on ww bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chipsWednesday: Hamburger on ww bun, pickle slices, baked beans, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Italian whole wheat pasta w/meat sauce, garden fresh Romaine salad, crispy baby carrots, garlic bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: BBQ rib on a ww bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choicesChisholm schoolsOct. 24-28Monday: Chicken patty on ww bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on ww bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chipsWednesday: Hamburger on ww bun, pickle slices, baked beans, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Italian whole wheat pasta w/meat sauce, garden fresh Romaine Salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: BBQ rib on ww bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choicesNashwauk-Keewatin SchoolsOct. 24-28Monday: Italian whole wheat pasta w/meat sauce, garden fresh Romaine salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on ww bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chipsWednesday: Chicken patty on ww bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Hamburger on ww bun, pickle slices, baked beans, crunchy celery sticks, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choicesFriday: BBQ rib on ww bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, fresh broccoli bites, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesIf you would like your school’s lunch menu printed in the Mesabi Tribune, please send monthly menu to cdickson@mesabitribune.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Shelly Lynn Gerulli Vet tech seriously injured at barrel race Hibbing police investigating possible mail theft Motorist dies in two vehicle crash in Cherry Township Frank J. Tancabel Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
