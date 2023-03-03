HIBBING
March 6-10
Monday: Hamburger on a ww bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Walking tacos, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, mini ice cream sandwich
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Friday: School is not in session
CHISHOLM
Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Shrimp poppers, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices
NASHWAUK-KEEWATIN
Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices
If you would like your school’s lunch menu printed in the Mesabi Tribune, please send monthly menu to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.