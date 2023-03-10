HIBBING
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, steamed mixed vegetables, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar
Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
CHISHOLM
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
NASHWAUK-KEEWATIN
Monday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar
Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
If you would like your school’s lunch menu printed in the Mesabi Tribune, please send menu to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
