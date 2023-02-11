February, for many school systems, means the First Semester of the schoolyear is complete, the Second Semester is underway, and serious learning is going on before things start going downhill fast into the late spring and early summer days! As a child of two outstanding teachers, and a former teacher myself, I think I can say that February is the heart of the schoolyear.
Of course it’s the heart—Valentine’s Day is in February!
Also, the birthdays of President George Washington and Abraham Lincoln are in February. And the birthdays of William Harrison and Ronald Reagan as well.
It was in 1800, one year after the death of America’s first President George Washington, that February 22, his birthday, became a day to honor and remember this great patriot. Originally, his birthday was celebrated as a holiday in only the District of Columbia. However, by the 1880s it was a national holiday to honor Washington and all of America’s presidents.
Some of us are old enough to remember that George Washington’s and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays were days “off” on alternating years. One year it was Lincoln’s birthday on February 12 that was the holiday, and then the next year it was Washington’s birthday on February 22. It didn’t matter what day of the week the birthday was on. If it was a Wednesday, then that’s the day schools, banks, post offices, and many businesses were closed.
In the 1960s, a movement began to place federal holidays on Mondays in order to give employees three-day weekends on a regular, standard pattern. States such as Illinois, that had long honored their state’s greatest son Abraham Lincoln’s birthday as a state holiday, were not quick to agree that the third Monday of February would now be the national holiday. And the state of Virginia insisted that the holiday be named for George Washington. Indeed, the 1971 executive order signed by President Richard Nixon named the holiday on the third Monday in February as “Washington’s Birthday.”
But calling the holiday “Presidents Day” had already begun, and that terminology stuck quite fast. However, on federal calendars, the third Monday in February is still noted as being “Washington’s Birthday.”
From a variety of sources come the following stories about how the Presidents and Valentines were honored in the past in the schools.
—
Garrison Keillor’s 1985 “Lake Wobegone Days,” is a collection of fictional stories, but many of them are based on his growing-up years in Anoka, Minnesota. The portraits of the presidents which he refers to were very much a part of many, many classrooms in America. I certainly recall them in most of the classrooms in Hibbing High School.
School started the day after Labor Day, Tuesday. The Tuesday when my grandfather went, and in 1918 my father, and in 1948 me. It was the same day and the same brick schoolhouse. The same misty painting of George Washington looked down on us all from above the blackboard, next to his closest friend, Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln was kind and patient and we looked to him for sympathy. Washington looked as if he had a headache. His mouth was set in a prim, pained expression of disapproval.
The great men held the room in their gaze, even the back corner by the windows. I bent over my desk, memorizing arithmetic tables and state capitals and major exports of many lands, and when I was stumped, looked up to see George Washington’s sour look and Lincoln’s of pity and friendship, an old married couple on the wall. School, their old home, smelled of powerful floor wax and disinfectant.
—
Many of the adult immigrants who came to the United States in the early years of the 20th Century attended Citizenship Classes in the evenings. They learned to speak and write English, they learned America’s history, and eventually they took an exam to become an American citizen.
In the Keewatin school system, for several years, the little essays the students wrote were published in pamphlets called “The Evening School Review.” These essays were part of the students’ practice or even their final exam, showing how well they knew English and, often, how much they knew about America’s history. A common subject they wrote about was the presidents, especially Washington and Lincoln.
Here, from the 1927 “Evening School Review” is Charles Niemi’s essay about George Washington. Charles was in the Intermediate Class at the time he wrote this, probably a young man in his early 20’s, who had been learning a new language and learning about this country where he wants to become a citizen.
No other name in American history is so well known as that of George Washington. Once the American people fought a great war for their independence. They fought this war with England. George Washington was chosen commander-in-chief of the army in this war. When the government of the United States was made, George Washington was made the first president.
He was a man who knew how to govern others. He learned how to govern others by governing himself. He was a tall strong man. People called him handsome. He did not laugh much but he was a pleasant companion. He was not easily moved to do as the people wished him to do. He always thought of his country first and himself last. He is always spoken of as the father of his country.
—
In the 1928 “Evening School Review,” Frances Kukich, a member of the Intermediate Class at the Bennett Location School, wrote the following essay. She was most likely a young woman mastering reading and writing in a new language while learning about America.
Abraham Lincoln was born in Kentucky February 12, 1800. That day we have a holiday all over the United States every year in his remembrance.
His father was a poor farmer and Abraham Lincoln had to work hard to help himself because in that time it was not so easy to be educated as it is now.
Abraham Lincoln educated himself working hard and studying. He was President of the United States 1861-1865.
Abraham Lincoln had a very good character and he had a good heart for poor people because he knew what it was to be poor. When he was President his first thought was to free the slaves. In 1863 was the Civil War and the slaves were freed. He was the greatest President of the United States.
He died on April 15, 1865. He was 56 years old when he died.
—
The wonderful memoir “Growing up in Chisholm on the Mesabi Iron Range” by Mike Kosiak, was published in 2005. Mike was born in 1924, educated in the Chisholm schools, served in World War II, and went to college and medical school at the University of Minnesota. He passed away in 2012.
Moving from one grade level to another was always a source of some apprehension. Whereas we had always had only one teacher, except for the art, physical education and music supervisors who would visit our class as regular intervals, in 6th Grade we were suddenly thrust into a three-teacher, rotating classroom arrangement. Though we were still assigned a primary homeroom, our 5th Grade class from the Roosevelt School was joined by the two 5th Grade classes from the Washington School.
One of the 6th Grade teachers taught English to all of us, one taught history, and the third specialized in mathematics. Though there were no apparent academic advantages to the rotating class and teacher arrangement, it became quite obvious we were being prepared for the next step in the educational process—Junior High School.
If one is left with the impression that grade school was little more than a hard-core, never-ending emphasis on mastering all phases of the English language, our school administrators were probably more cognizant than many others that, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”
Art appreciation provided us with our first exposure to some of the well-known art classics. We were expected to be able to recognize the artwork and have some knowledge of the artist’s background and country of origin.
In the Kosiak household, artwork of any form was limited, to say the least. Little did we realize that the print of “The Last Supper” by Leonardo da Vinci, which had always hung on the wall above our kitchen table, was actually a copy of a classic painting. Displayed in the living room was a large framed picture of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, which remained there long after his death in 1945.
Because my family never subscribed to any magazines, Norman Rockwell’s artwork, which was regularly featured on the covers of both “The Saturday Evening Post” and “Boys Life,” could only be appreciated during our visits to the Chisholm Library. In the schools, Gilbert Stuart’s portrait of George Washington was prominently displayed in virtually every classroom. We also got to discuss Emanual G. Leutze’s “Crossing the Delaware,” a portrait depicting Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River before attacking the British and Hessian troops the day after Christmas in 1776.
As part of Art Appreciation, we soon came to recognize such classics as “Mona Lisa” painted by the Italian, Leonardo da Vinci, in 1506. “The Night Watch” by the Dutch artist Rembrandt van Rijn, “The Sower” by France’s Jean-Francois Millet, and “The Artist’s Mother” by the American artist James Whistler were also studied.
That the Chisholm schools’ attempt to enlighten our cultural lives was successful is demonstrated by the fact that most former students still vividly remember many of the works of art first presented to us more than a half-century ago.
—
Years ago, Valentine’s Day usually was celebrated in some way large or small in the schools. The following memory comes from “Roots and Memories,” a self-published book by the late Mae Koski. She was born in 1910 on her family’s farm north of Floodwood. She and her siblings attended country school in Cedar Valley through 8th Grade. Although severe rheumatoid arthritis limited her life in many ways beginning in her late teenage years, she persevered and had some happy experiences, including writing a marvelous memoir about herself and her family’s history. She passed away in 1986.
Valentine’s Day was a day we looked for and prepared for, for many days before. The teachers helped us make a fancy box to keep the valentines in until the big day arrived. We did order a few cheap valentines from the catalog, but most of the cards we made ourselves. Wallpaper sample books provided a lot of pretty flowers to paste on colored paper hearts. For those we “liked” the most, we made the prettiest ones. For some whom we disliked, we made homely ones and no sweet verses. When the party afternoon finally came along, the teacher often passed out a piece of candy and then the valentines from the fancy box. Everyone got a stack of valentines. Once, I used the top of our old, fancy organ as my table to create my valentine cards. I made paste using flour and water. When mother came home she wasn’t as pleased with my artistic work as I was. To scrub the dried up paste from the organ scroll was no easy job.
