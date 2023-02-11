patriotic pageant

One of the common aspects of teaching aspiring new citizens about America was to put on a pageant with the students taking on the rolls of famous Americans in history. The pageant would usually include short speeches about the patriots portrayed and also the singing songs about the country. No date is available for this photo, but you can probably identify who several of the famous Americans are who are being portrayed by these proud people.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY'S AUBIN COLLECTION

February, for many school systems, means the First Semester of the schoolyear is complete, the Second Semester is underway, and serious learning is going on before things start going downhill fast into the late spring and early summer days! As a child of two outstanding teachers, and a former teacher myself, I think I can say that February is the heart of the schoolyear.

Of course it’s the heart—Valentine’s Day is in February!

