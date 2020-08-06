GILBERT — Carly George, a 2020 graduate of Eveleth-Gilbert High School, has been awarded the annual $500 scholarship from George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post 4456 of Gilbert and the Auxiliary.
She lives in rural Gilbert and is the daughter of Dave and Cindy George.
Carly participated in swimming, softball, poms, yearbook and student council, was a class officer and took part in Knowledge Bowl. She been been involved with Youth in Action, tutoring, Volunteers in Education and Minnesota Honor Society. Other of her activities include bell ringing for the Salvation Army and highway clean-up. She received the Yale Book Award.
Carly will attend North Dakota State University in Fargo to study biotechnology.
