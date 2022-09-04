Fundraiser for Fishing with Vets

Schnorr’s Mudfest fundraiser for the non-profit organization Fishing with Vets is set for Sept. 10 in Chisholm.  The day-long celebration includes an ATV ride, car show, craft fair, food trucks, live music and a fireworks display.

 Submitted photo

CHISHOLM — An annual fundraiser for the non-profit Fishing with Vets — Schnorr’s Mudfest — is back with an even larger lineup of events.

Schnorr’s Mudfest is now in its ninth year and was founded by Todd Schnorr, a 22 year-veteran of the U.S. Army, who also serves on the Fishing with Vets Board of Directors.

