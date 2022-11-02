HIBBING—The Salvation Army Hibbing branch is preparing for its Fall Festival, auction and dinner fundraiser.
“As the economy is struggling right now a lot of families are in need of food and other resources,” Lieutenant Victoria Alip said in a recent interview.
The Fall Festival event is set for Nov. 4, at the headquarters at 107 West Howard St. in Hibbing.
Proceeds from the event help raise money for the nonprofit’s Christmas assistance program. The event begins at 5 p.m. with auction preview and sloppy joe dinner, followed by the auction at 6 p.m.
The Salvation Army is also putting together some prize baskets from new merchandise from the thrift store it once operated at the location in Hibbing, Alip said.
Applications for the Christmas assistance program for current residents of Hibbing, Chisholm,Buhl, Meadowlands, Floodwood, Cherry, Melrude, or Crane Lake are now being accepted.
The program is open to qualifying households with children from up to 17 years old, or 18 if they are still in high school, according to a press release. Individuals or families without eligible children may fill out an application for a Christmas food basket.
Applications are available online at HibbingSA.org or visit their Facebook page at HibbingSA.
People with limited or no Internet access,or for questions, call Audra at 218-263-5096.
Tickets for the Fall Festival, auction and dinner are available at the door and are $5 each. You can also call the Salvation Army Office at 218-263-5096 to reserve a spot and pay for your ticket.
The Salvation Army is also looking for bell ringers for its Red Kettle Drive—the agency’s largest fundraiser of the year.
“All of the money that is donated to the Salvation Army goes towards helping with any assistance that we do,” Victoria said. “It could be children’s youth programming, housing assistance, or rent assistance. We also buy lots of food for our feeding program.”
As of Aug. 31 the Hibbing branch of The Salvation Army had already served 273 households and 645 people at its food shelf— exceedeeding its total food distribution from 2021, according to Audra Preble, a case manager at that location.
Food distribution at the walk-in food shelf is from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Participants can pick out food that best fits their family, or opt for a box that is ready for pick up.
“With the food boxes and food shelf we are seeing skyrocketing participation,” Victoria said.
The Hibbing branch returned to a dine-in format for its meal program a few months ago. A hot meal is available from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A meal program offered at the Hibbing branch returned to a dine-in format a few months ago and offers a hot meal from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“With our dinner enough people aren’t realizing that we’re open for in-house dining,” Victoria said, adding that the highest attendance for the meal program in recent weeks was 50 people.
As word gets out about the meal program, she anticipates that number will continue to grow.
There is a need for volunteer bell ringers for the Red Kettle program. To sign up, you can go online to registertoring.org, or can call or stop by the Salvation Army office.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.