‘Rock the Block Picnic’ slated

Rico Giorgi is pictured near the “Rock the Block Picnic’’ sign outside Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia. Congregational members of Gethsemane Lutheran Church and Peace United Methodist in Virginia are joining forces to host the "Rock the Block Picnic" on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 4-7 p.m. in the Gethsemane Lutheran Church parking lot. FREE hot dogs, corn on the cob, chips and root beer floats will be served. Entertainment will be by the Hutter Bunch with a free bounce house for the children. In the event of rain, the festivities will be held at Peace United Methodist Church. All aspects of this party have been donated by both churches, congregational members and a Thrivent Action Team grant. The churches hope to hold the event annually — two neighborhood churches working together for our community.
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.