‘Rock the Block Picnic’ slated

Rico Giorgi is pictured near the “Rock the Block Picnic’’ sign outside Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia. Congregational members of Gethsemane Lutheran Church and   United Methodist in Virginia are joining forces to host the "Rock the Block Picnic" on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 4-7 p.m. in the Gethsemane Lutheran Church parking lot. FREE hot dogs, corn on the cob, chips and root beer floats will be served. Entertainment will be by the Hutter Bunch with a free bounce house for the children. In the event of rain, the festivities will be held at Peace United Methodist Church. All aspects of this party have been donated by both churches, congregational members and a Thrivent Action Team grant. The churches hope to hold the event annually — two neighborhood churches working together for our community.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

