Rock Ridge speech team begins 2022 season with strong showing

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — The Wolverine speech team picked up where it left off last season with another strong showing at the Pequot Lakes Early Bird Speech Tournament. With 20 teams participating Rock Ridge finished in 5th place with just 10 entries—the rest of the 25-member team was excused for One Act Play. The Wolverines finished behind St. Cloud Tech, Staples-Motley, Sartell, and ROCORI.
Senior Eli Boe — one of four team captains — led the Wolverines in today’s competition with a final round championship in the category of discussion. Senior Abbie Sundich also scored well with a 4th-place finish in the discussion final round. Junior poetry speaker Dylan Celley and freshman extemporaneous speaker Daunte Gooden also scored prominently with 4th-place finishes in the medal round. Saige Widmer added to the scoring with a final-round finish in dramatic interpretation.
Other speech team members who competed in this early bird tournament: Marian Louks (original oratory and poetry), Alley Anderson (dramatic interpretation), Chrisy Louks (creative expression), and Tyler Schriber (discussion), along with Savanna Burnes (dramatic interp), who made the trip as an observer.
The Rock Ridge speech program is run by head coach Jason Ness, assistant varsity coach Kaiti Rigstad, and junior varsity coach Jack Gritzmacher.
