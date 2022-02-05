Rock Ridge DECA Chapter Competes at District 5 Competition

The 2021-2022 Rock Ridge DECA Chapter recently earned the chance to compete at the Minnesota State Career Development Conference next month in Minneapolis. The members include (from left to right), Josh Johnson, Marissa Anderson, Skylar Lovdahl, Karli Yourczek, Cooper Williams, Rollie Seppala, Jaydon Peglow and advisor Kyle Hammer.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Seven Rock Ridge High School DECA students competed at the District 5 Career Development Conference in St. Cloud Wednesday and earned the right to go to state.
To the district's knowledge, these students are the first DECA competitors in the history of Eveleth, Gilbert, Eveleth-Gilbert, or Virginia.
The district competitors were Marissa Anderson, Josh Johnson, Skylar Lovdahl, Jaydon Peglow, Rollie Seppala, Cooper Williams, and Karli Yourczek. Business teacher Kyle Hammer is the chapter advisor.
Cooper Williams placed second in the Principles of Marketing role play event with Rollie Seppala placing third. In addition to Williams and Seppala, Anderson, Johnson, Lovdahl, and Yourczek qualified to compete in the Minnesota State Career Development Conference next month based on their role play and exam scores.
This conference will take place March 6-8 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis. Over 800 high school students from 15 area schools participated in the district competition for the opportunity to move on to the state conference.
Winners at the state conference will have the opportunity to compete at the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in April.
Students are tested on their expertise in specific marketing career areas and also on their poise, professionalism, and ability to handle difficult marketing and human relations situations. Competitors develop comprehensive marketing proposals, advertising campaigns, and business plans. Over 70 area business people served as judges during the district competition.
