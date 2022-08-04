VIRGINIA — Some days are hard, and we feel it mentally — no matter your age.
But when we are young and not sure as to why we are acting out emotions, it is the adults in our lives that we turn to to make sense of things.
Range Mental Health Center wants to help both youth and adults connect the dots. That is why our ADAPT staff are hosting a Family Skills Summer Social from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Olcott Park in Virginia.
“We are very much looking forward to putting this on for the community,” said Brackin Miggins, ADAPT Treatment Director. “We hope people attend to gain a better understanding of ADAPT and ways to incorporate these skills in daily living. Topics will include education and hands-on demonstrations to provide families with the necessary tools to support their child or others in the school, home and community settings.”
Open to all families and free, Family Skills Summer Social will feature a variety of children’s activities. Activity stations will include bubbles, stacking cups competitions, making stress balls and relay races.
We will also read aloud the book “A Little Spot of Love” every 30 minutes following by flowerpot decorating, planting seeds and then showering them with peace, confidence and happiness – all key elements for healthy growth.
Each activity station focuses on a variety of skills within self-regulation, socialization, organization, and communication. Making choices, listening, positive self-talk, communication, teamwork, focus and mental calming are just a few of the skills learned through these demonstrations. Plus, youth will get to make and take home a couple of items.
Family Skills Summer Social was created to also showcase RMHC’s ADAPT program to the families we work with and the broader community. ADAPT is a school-based program run by RMHC to support students with mental health needs.
“Therapists and practitioners work with the schools, families and students to provide knowledge, therapy and skills on self-regulation, communication, socialization and organization,” explained ADAPT Clinical Manager Sara Rohr. “We provide opportunities to educate school staff, families and students on mental health diagnosis through training, consultations and resources.”
In addition to hands-on fun, RMHC is welcoming MoveMindfully to our Family Skills Summer Social. MoveMindfully is a well-known training and consulting company that brings the science of mindfulness, movement and social-emotional learning into simple trauma-responsive practices that can be used in educational, therapeutic, corporate and home environments.
During the event, MoveMindfully will lead a one-hour session demonstrating BREATHE-MOVE-REST practices. Adults and youth will be shown how to use breathing, mindfulness and movement techniques for stress management, focus and overall well-being. The workshop will begin at 4:30 p.m.
From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., there will be a Tobacco Presentation by Taylour Blakeman, who is an Advocacy and Public Policy specialist with the American Lung Association.
And did we mention free food? Hot dogs, chips and drink will be available first come, first served.
Miggins and Rohr are looking forward to giving the community just a little glimpse of the ADAPT work RMHC does to support children and schools as well as how much passion staff have for the work they do.
“Our school-based program provides a package of services including therapy, skills, crisis and education within the school setting,” stated Rohr. “This allows us to have a more comprehensive approach and reach more children and families to empower them to be the most successful in their lives.”
The duo has placed a special order with Mother Nature for beautiful summer weather that day, and they highly encourage everyone to stop by.
“Mental health is something we all have in common, and we need to take care of it as it shapes the choices that we make, how we relate to others and how we manage stress,” added Miggins. “We hope participants learn some fun and exciting ways to practice mental wellness.”
Range Mental Health Center (RMHC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive integrated behavioral health care services to the citizens of northern Minnesota thereby helping people reach and maintain productive and dignified lives. For an appointment or to learn more, contact us at 218-749-2881.
