Ribbon Cutting May 1, 2022

Congratulations to new Hibbing business, Laci's Salon! The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting with Laci's to celebrate the opening. Book a cut or color today at (218) 966-0886.
