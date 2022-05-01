Ribbon Cutting

Congratulations to new Hibbing business, Laci's Salon! The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting with Laci's to celebrate the opening. Book a cut or color today at (218) 966-0886

 Photo submitted

