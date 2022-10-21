VIRGINIA — Revive Virginia has received a $20,000 Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant to create and plan quarterly events intended to inspire community members from Virginia and the surrounding communities to become more engaged with local community initiatives.
Leadership Boost Grants were launched to encourage Minnesotans living in rural and Tribal communities to be visionary and creative as they move their communities forward after two years of snowballing challenges.
“The last two years of complex crises have taken a toll on leaders across rural Minnesota,” said Sonja Merrild, director of rural grantmaking at Blandin Foundation. “In times like this, of great challenge and opportunity, the resilience and fortitude of rural people and places shines through. Yet, we recognize the critical need for more resources to move small communities from where they are to where they want to go.”
More than 300 Letters of Interest were submitted for funding, far more than anticipated. Based on the type of requests received, Blandin Foundation opened three grant rounds for Community Planning, Capital Projects in small towns under 3,000 people, and Creative Placemaking. To better support the many strong requests, the total amount of funding available increased from $1 million to $5.5 million after Blandin Foundation’s board approved an additional $3 million in June and a $1.5 million grant was secured from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies.
“Rural and Tribal places simply don’t get their fair share of funding and resources,” said Merrild. “When we see stats like only 5 percent of philanthropic dollars and 10 percent of federal small business loan funds go to rural, this creates resource roadblocks to future opportunity. While the leaky pipes intended to bring resources into rural communities need a complete overhaul, Leadership Boost Grants are one way we can spark energy and action toward sustainable rural futures.”
Revive Virginia was invited to submit a full application for a Community Planning grant.
“Revive Virginia hopes to create a series of events as a means to restore community cohesion negatively affected by the pandemic and promote a sense of community for those who may feel disconnected by working remotely or those who chose to leave the workplace”, stated Shawn Herhusky, president of Revive Virginia. Planned topics include a theme of community engagement including a “TEDX” type event centering around “Leadership and How We Are Recovering as a Community during COVID”. These events will be gathering style events meant to bring people out into the community to get to know your neighbors and community.
Revive Virginia is a local non-profit based in Virginia MN that is dedicated to renewing and revitalizing businesses, promoting stability and growth in the downtown corridor, and re‐engagement of the business community in Virginia. Revive Virginia’s Board is made up of a variety of community based volunteers, business owners, local government, along with local Chamber of Commerce and local arts initiatives such as the Lyric Center for the Arts. For more information about Revive Virginia, visit https://www.virginiamn.us/revive
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.