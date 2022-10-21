VIRGINIA — Revive Virginia has received a $20,000 Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant to create and plan quarterly events intended to inspire community members from Virginia and the surrounding communities to become more engaged with local community initiatives.

Leadership Boost Grants were launched to encourage Minnesotans living in rural and Tribal communities to be visionary and creative as they move their communities forward after two years of snowballing challenges.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments