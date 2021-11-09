Receives Distinguished Service Award

Hibbing Police Officer Joe Burns, right, was presented a Distinguished Service Award for exceptional police work and community involvement in 2020, at the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association held earlier this month in St. Cloud.

 Photo Submitted

Hibbing Police Officer Joe Burns, right, was presented a Distinguished Service Award for exceptional police work and community involvement in 2020, at the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association held earlier this month in St. Cloud.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments