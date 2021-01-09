CHISHOLM — Two Hibbing business owners, Joan Cotton of Mirabella Realty and Bobbi Jo Amic of Fairway Mortgage, recently announced a new event called the Real Estate Treasure Hunt.
“I woke up in the middle of the night with the thought blazing in my head,” Cotton told the Tribune Press in a phone interview on Thursday.
Cotton teamed up with Amic and the two decided to benefit local businesses with a prize of Chamber Cash to be given away for the contest. At the same time, the contest offers a family-friendly event that allows for social distancing.
“I thought it would be a good community thing to do,” Cotton said. “It’s a good thing for kids and families.”
Amic echoed her sentiments.
“What we wanted to do is contribute back to our communities, and make something fun for families to do,” Amic said.
The contest is being offered at a time when many businesses are struggling due to closures and limited operations from executive orders meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“It happened at the perfect time that we are starting this, but it wasn’t on purpose,” Cot-ton said. “Monday opens up again, and it’s a good thing.”
Amic agreed the timing couldn’t be better with the start of the treasure hunt coinciding bars and restaurants opening to indoor service starting on Monday.
“People can get out and spend money again with our local businesses,” Amic added.
They plan to hide two cylinders hidden for the treasure hunt. One cylinder to be hidden in Hibbing with a certificate good for $500 in various denominations of Hibbing Chamber Cash. Another is to be hidden in Chisholm, containing a certificate good for $500 in various denominations of Chisholm Chamber Cash.
Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shannon Kishel-Roche said she was thrilled when she learned about the treasure hunt.
“By choosing this prize, they’ve made it how clear how important it is to them to keep the money with our local businesses; especially now,” Kishel-Roche said. “I love to see members supporting members and businesses supporting businesses.”
An attempt to reach the Hibbing Chamber for comment by phone on Friday was unsuccessful.
Whoever is lucky enough to find either of the cylinders will then need to present the certificate contained inside at either Mirabella Realty at 2832 1st Ave. in Hibbing, or at Fairway Mortgage, 2540 E. Beltline in Hibbing.
For the past month or so, Cotton said she’s been busy coming up with “jingles” for the contest.
Clues for the contest will be published in the Mesabi Tribune and will also be broadcast on local radio stations WTBX FM and 99.9 Radio USA. Mirabella Realty and Fairway Mortgage are planning on posting the clues on bins outside their businesses as well.
There are a few places in Hibbing that contestants can eliminate from their search. The prize will not be at Hibbing City Hall, the municipal golf course, or the Miracle Field baseball field. Those three locations are off limits.
