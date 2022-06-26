With the U.S. inflation rate sitting at roughly 8.6% year-over-year, the highest it has been in 40 years, pennies are starting to be pinched nationally, and closer to home.
That has the potential to make or break certain areas of the country when summer rolls around — particularly areas that count on an influx of tourist dollars between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend to help supplement their income during slower winter months.
And the higher prices for everything — from groceries to gasoline — are being felt throughout the Iron Range and beyond.
But it’s not just inflation that has folks worried about spending extra money between pay days — supply chain issues and the cost of gas also have people pumping the spending brakes.
The squeeze can be felt nearly everywhere.
—
Groceries
According to a recent story from Yahoo, the price of groceries rose 14.3% during a four week period ending May 29 versus a year ago, according to new data from market research firm Numerator.
Numerator looked at last month's purchase data from 100,000 individuals and compared that to last year's prices. Grocery inflation was highest in the online and dollar channels with a rise of 22.5% and 19.5% respectively from a year ago, according to the figures.
Last week's Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics highlighted a similar trend, according to the story.
The government's data showed the cost of food at home in May increased 11.9% over the last year. Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 14.2%, while egg prices increased 32.2% over the same period. Overall consumer prices in May rose 8.5%, according to the BLS.
The rate of inflation for household items also reached new highs in May, Numerator's data showed, as prices for those goods were up 15% compared to the prior year period.
—
Restaurants
Menu prices increased 7.4% from May 2021 to May 2022 — the largest yearly spike since 1981, according to the National Restaurant Association.
Data shows the recent increase in menu prices was due to higher food costs. The price index for all food groups jumped 17.8% between April 2021 to April 2022.
—
Gasoline
According to a recent article in Axios, regular gas prices now average $5/gallon, per AAA — and well over that in some parts of the country.
"It just feels bad to spend $5 when you're used to spending $3," said Carola Conces Binder, an economics professor at Haverford College.
—
Despite it all, according to a recent story in Forbes, many Americans still plan to take vacations this year.
According to the story, a survey from The Vacationer shows that 80% of American adults plan to travel this summer. It also includes the 45% that said they would travel more than once. This means nearly 93 million Americans will travel once this summer and 115 million will travel more than once. In the 2021 Summer Travel Survey, only 173 million American adults said they would travel. According to this year’s survey at least 35 million more Americans are expected to travel during the summer of 2022.
—
Locally
So what does all that mean for businesses and restaurants on the Iron Range?
A mixed bag.
Paul Marturano, co-owner of Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm, said he’s seen a lot fewer former Chisholm people returning for the summer months, and also suspects the summer tourism in town is down a bit.
“Our daily business is down, yes — it’s down from last summer quite a bit actually.”
Like other businesses, Marturano said Valentini’s is experiencing supply chain issues.
“I can’t get stuff for the kitchen, or even the bar — there’s a lot of out of stock stuff,” he said.
When it comes to the bar, Marturano said when placing orders he’s experiencing certain wines and liquors that are just not available.
“The food is the same thing, but with more vendors you can kind of shop around,” he said, adding when something isn’t available he has to explain to his customers who place an order that something didn’t come in.
Marturano said in the restaurant business, staffing issues are common, but for the past two years it’s been tougher to find enough people to work.
“Everybody has that trouble, so it’s no different with us,” he said, adding that it’s even difficult to get enough people to interview when putting out a call for help.
Marturano said he’s hoping the remainder of the summer season will pick up. Like many other businesses in Chisholm, Valentini’s is hoping the Chisholm All Class Reunion, Aug. 3-7, will bolster the local economy. The once in a five-year event has historically been a big draw for Chisholm alumni, people from surrounding communities, and even some tourists. In recent years the All Class has combined with the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days to make it more of a community event.
A water ski show, parade, car show, and other activities are being planned in conjunction with the event. Individual graduating classes from Chisholm High School have also planned get-togethers during the All Class.
“Our forecast is a little less than usual for banquets, weddings and stuff,” Marturano said. “We hope the All Class pulls in as much as it usually does — we’ll wait and see.”
—
Tom Pascuzzi, an owner at Jubilee Foods in Chisholm, said so far the store has been able to work out any issues related to the supply chain and hasn’t really had any issues with staffing.
“We’ve been able to figure things out – that’s what we do,” Pascuzzi said
Pascuzzi said there are some items that just aren’t available from anywhere, and the store just continues to check on availability and place orders.
When asked if he’s noticed a decrease in tourism due to rising gas prices, Pascuzzi replied,
“I think we’re doing fine here, but I think people are traveling less because of prices —I do think people are coming up this way less because of it.”
Looking ahead to the remainder of the summer season, Pascuzzi was also asked about the Chisholm All Class Reunion.
“I think it’s going to bring people to town,” Pascuzzi said. “I think it’s a great thing — I think people are going to pick and choose what to do this year, but I think we’ll do good with the All Class.”
—
Chisholm Public Works Director Larry Folstad said the city-owned Iron Trail Campground experienced a handful of cancellations due to travel costs, but overall reservations are still looking very good for this summer.
“Weather has been the top reason for cancellation, because of the Redhead and Chisholm ATV For groups I could do last week of July, then sold out for All Class Weekend but then we could accommodate in August through the Fall.
—
Kelly Harris, manager at Jim’s Sports Club Bar and Grill in Chisholm said the warmer weather has brought in some new faces.
Harris said fortunately Jim’s has been able to keep its menu the same, but they’ve still experienced some supply chain issues.
“Sometimes you just aren’t getting a product here and there and customers have been very accepting of it — anything from paper products, liquor, frozen foods, etc.”
Harris said the staffing order has gotten somewhat better, adding that online ordering has helped the situation.
—
Dan Peterlin, co-owner of Cobb Cook Grocery in Hibbing, said he’s noticed the influx of tourists is down from previous years so far.
“Not a whole lot, but it’s been down — less people are traveling,” Peterlin said.
Supply chain issues and rising prices are impacting the locally owned grocery store.
“We’re having issues with dry goods, groceries, frozen and dairy products, meat products have been spotty at best and prices are rising faster than anybody realizes,” he said.
Peterlin said Cobb Cook, with 13 employees, has been fairly good when it comes to staffing, but that the number of applicants applying for positions is low.
When asked about the outlook for after the Fourth of July holiday, Peterlin replied,
“I’m guessing it’s probably going to be about the same, or get worse depending a lot on the gas prices.”
—
Mary Forti, owner of the Sunrise Deli on First Avenue in Hibbing, said she hasn’t seen as many tourists come through this year, likely due to the increase in travel costs.
Forti said like some other businesses, the deli is experiencing supply chain issues.
One example she gave is a container the business normally used to package its homemade raviolis that is currently unavailable.
“We have raviolis we’ve already made and packaged quite nicely and a particular company won’t have them for three months now,” Forti explained.
For now the raviolis are being packaged on a foam plate and then wrapped.
“And they certainly don’t look as good as they did before,” Forti said.
Forti said the deli has been “pretty lucky” when it comes to staffing, because all of the employees who were working there before other businesses started experiencing shortages are still working there now.
When asked about where the tourist season is headed after the Fourth of July holiday, Forti replied, “I don’t know — it’s too hard to say. In other years more tourists have come in July but it’s too early to tell.”
—
Michele Woods, owner of The Rink Sports Bar and Grill in Eveleth, said the business traffic is down about 13 percent. And she is seeing fewer tourists. As far as sales, Woods said, “Sales are about the same but the ‘restaurant holidays’ (Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day) were above last year, making up the difference.”
She said people are still eating out “but not as frequently.” As to whether the ever-increasing gas and food prices encourage people to shop closer to home, Woods said, “I don’t believe it is making people do more business locally. It isn’t just gas and food costs — it is also the labor cost that is increasing.”
Woods said about her expectations for the 4th of July and the rest of the summer, “As the high prices drag on, I expect business to slow.”
Asked about supply chain difficulties, she said, “Supply chain and increased food costs have been a constant battle. There is always something we can’t get and usually it’s the strangest thing.”
And asked about staffing and the difficulty finding people who want to work, Woods had this to say: “Staffing is a constant battle. The applications come in, but when contacted, many do not return the call, or they schedule an interview and don’t show up.
“People do not want to work. If you have someone that wants to work, child care and transportation seem to be an issue.”
—
Beth Milos, owner of Knotty Pine Liquor in Gilbert, said of inflation and rising gas prices, “We haven’t seen less traffic – but definitely smaller sales. Customers that would normally grab a case of beer and bottle of whiskey are picking one or the other, not both.”
As for tourist traffic, she said, “The local campgrounds are booked every weekend, and most customers have prepaid for sites, so we have not seen a decrease in tourists.”
She said, “I think the weather on the Iron Range affected us for May and June. The cooler weather definitely had an effect on our sales, not so much the gas prices.” Regarding the gas prices, and whether that factor encourages shopping closer to home, Milos said, “So I’ve heard from customers who have been going to big box stores like Sam’s and Costco to buy groceries, and while there, they buy their wine and beer and other supplies to save money.”
Asked if she has had any staffing issues, Milos said, “We’ve been fortunate with a great staff. Everyone currently working has been here four-plus years. We pay well, and we work with employees’ schedules. Finding good people and caring about what they care about – that’s been the key to our staffing success.”
—
“Gas prices have definitely affected people eating out,” said Amy Martinich, owner of La Cocina & Cantina on Chestnut Street in Virginia. “It has slowed down traffic.”
People seem to be cutting back on expenses, such as going out for dinner, she said.
But her biggest struggle remains finding workers. It was an issue Martinich dealt with during the pandemic, and lately it has also been a challenge to find good staff.
A lot of food places are hiring and it seems some individuals are “job hopping,” she said, pointing out that it is difficult for smaller businesses to compete with corporate wages in this economic climate.
Martinich has been forced during the past two weeks to temporarily close the Mexican restaurant and bar until she has enough on team members to meet a level of quality food and service.
It is the first time in her 22 years in the industry of feeling so defeated.
But Martinich said she is optimistic the restaurant will reopen. It is a goal she is working toward each day.
—
There is no way to tell exactly how much more business might be coming through the doors if gas prices were lower, said F&D Meats over Joe Walls.
“We are still seeing a good number of tourists,” and sales are comparable to those of last season, so far, he said.
Rising gas prices and inflation are not the only factors contributing to foot traffic for businesses such as his that draw seasonal tourists and cabin residents, in addition to many locals.
“We had two extra months of winter” weather this year, along with spring flooding, Walls said. Last year, people were out grilling much earlier, he explained.
Thankfully, he added, local and area business has stayed strong for F&D. Regional customers seem OK with spending extra money on gas to purchase a quality product, he said, and the meat market has worked to keep prices honest.
“We have been very blessed to not have had to deal with staffing issues that many have had the misfortune of dealing with,” Wall said, calling his staff “a lean but solid team.”
The business has been challenged by some supply issues for “non-central items,” such as head cheese. However, “we took the challenge and turned it into a positive,” Walls said, noting that F&D now has its own in-house head cheese.
—
While there “has not been a boom” or a large increase in business — yet, anyway — sales have been about the same this summer season so far compared to last year, said Canelake’s Candies owners Pam Canelake Matson and Dennis Matson.
“We are a tiny bit ahead of last year” — an increase of 3.6% to 8% in sales, Canelake Matson said. Typically, there would be a greater yearly increase than that. “We are not booming ahead of last year.”
Nor is the couple in the market to purchase a luxury vehicle, Matson joked.
But the owners are thankful for any boost in sales in the current economic climate, they said.
“If we stay the same, we are happy,” Matson said.
“We had a good Land of the Loon (festival) turnout” at the downtown Virginia handmade candy, ice cream and souvenir shop last weekend, Canelake Matson said. Sales around the Fourth of July holiday will be a good indicator of how much people are traveling with the high gas prices, she added.
One recent visitor did say her family was “reining it in a little bit” when it comes to spending, but the family is still traveling.
And it seems “locals are still coming in for a treat.”
Sales figures for small businesses in light of rising gas prices and inflation are most likely dependent on the products being sold, Canelake Matson noted. While candy is a luxury item, it is also something that makes people happy and boosts moods.
But Canelake Matson admitted the effects of increasing living costs are “in the back of our minds.”
“We are just doing the best we can,” Matson said.
—
Managing Editor Jesse White, and reporters Linda Tyssen, Angie Riebe and Marie Tolonen all contributed to this story.
