Saturday, October 29, is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. It’s a day aimed at reminding people of the importance of safely disposing of unused and expired medications. Proper disposal of prescription and over-the-counter medications in a local drop box helps prevent accidental poisoning, reduces the possibility of medication misuse, and prevents water pollution and other environmental threats.

Medication drop boxes will be staffed and available for take-back events on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the St. Louis County Sheriff’s offices in Virginia and Hibbing, and the Chisholm Police Department. Medications to be disposed of should be brought in in their original containers with any personal identifying information crossed off.

