Saturday, October 29, is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. It’s a day aimed at reminding people of the importance of safely disposing of unused and expired medications. Proper disposal of prescription and over-the-counter medications in a local drop box helps prevent accidental poisoning, reduces the possibility of medication misuse, and prevents water pollution and other environmental threats.
Medication drop boxes will be staffed and available for take-back events on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the St. Louis County Sheriff’s offices in Virginia and Hibbing, and the Chisholm Police Department. Medications to be disposed of should be brought in in their original containers with any personal identifying information crossed off.
A similar event is being coordinated by the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District to serve residents in the southern part of the county. That event will be Friday, October 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WLSSD Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Duluth. More information is available at Medicine Disposal | WLSSD
Meanwhile, numerous law enforcement agencies and pharmacies in St. Louis County offer secure disposal boxes where medications can be disposed of anonymously year-round. A list of locations, along with information about what is or isn’t accepted, is available online at stlouiscountymn.gov/medwaste.
While take-back programs are the best way to dispose of old drugs, transportation and access issues may make it difficult for some people to discard medications. Anyone who is unable to access a local drop box can contact Kyra Kjeldahl at 218-471-7618 or KjeldahlK@StLouisCountyMN.gov for information about alternative disposal methods, such as a free medication mail-back envelope or a DisposeRx kit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.