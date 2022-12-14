Crackers

Crackers is a four-month-old male black and white kitten who loves to play with his siblings and other kittens. Exploring, snuggling, and playing are his favorite things.

Contact Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm at 218-254-3300 for more information or to set up an appointment to meet Crackers.

