PALO — The Palo Markham School Group (PMSG) each year selects high school graduating seniors from the Palo-Markham area receive scholarships. They must have a good scholastic standing, be active in the community and complete one full semester from a post-secondary program after high school graduation.
Normally, the recipients are presented with their scholarship at the annual Laskiainen held at the Loon Lake Community Center in Palo. Due to the Covid pandemic, Laskiainen was cancelled for 2021.
The scholarship winners have been contacted and the School Group acknowledges them at this time. They have each received a $500 check.
Mathew Esler, from Palo and a Mesabi East High School graduate, is attending North Dakota State University. He is majoring in business administration with a minor in marketing. Mathew has been active in many school activities while attending high school and has had his own business since he was 10 years old.
Mathew Oman, also a from Palo and a Mesabi East graduate, is finishing his classes at Mesabi Range Community College and plans on attending the University of North Dakota. His major is undecided at this time. Mathew has volunteered at Laskiainen since he was five years old (scroll bearer at the Miss Laskiainen coronation) and has continued in various capacities over the years with Laskiainen, church and school.
Ethan Fallstrom, from Lakeland and a graduate of Bass Lake Academy, is attending the University of Northwestern St. Paul and is majoring in management/information systems. Ethan has been active in his church. He began playing Palo Pony League basketball when he was five and continued to be involved with basketball at the Loon Lake Community Center until the present.
