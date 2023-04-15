There is an iconic symbol for a company well-known on the Mesabi Iron Range: a circle with a curved line through the middle separating red and black colors and strong P and M initials.
Yes, it’s the symbol for Pickands Mather.
Pickands Mather and Company was a dominant player on the Great Lakes and in this region from 1900 to 1960. The iron ore mines developed by PM produced the raw material needed for a country growing through the 20th Century. The ships bearing the company’s name were regular visitors to the ports in those years.
A marvelous book “Vein of Iron: The Pickands Mather Story” was written by Walter Havighurst and published in 1958. The stories within this book bring to life some of the people who worked with dedication and determination in the shipping and mining industry. One of those people was Samuel Mather. Born in Cleveland in 1851, he died there in 1931. But in between, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and the Arrowhead of Minnesota were very much a part of his life.
Before learning more about Samuel Mather, a look at that famous Pickands Mather symbol is worthwhile. This “origin story” comes from Havighurst’s book.
—
In 1931, the year that brought the death of the last of the original partners of Pickands Mather, the emblem for the company was devised. It happened by chance, in connection with a company dinner at the Cleveland Athletic Club in the spring of that year. A song sheet was to be used at the dinner. To dress it up, E.C. Brunner, then assistant treasurer of the firm, took a coin and circled it on the cover of the song sheet. Then he drew a curved line through the circle and put the initials P and M on either side of the line. Though unaware of it, he had just created the company emblem which would soon appear on ships, offices, and mines, as well as on brochures, advertisements, and company journals.
A little while later, each side of the circle would receive a color—red and black. The initials would be white.
The insignia met a need that no one had been conscious of until it was filled. First used widely at the suggestion of Elton Hoyt 2nd, at this time head of the Marine Division of the company and later company president and CEO, it became a daily reminder of the unity of a widespread organization.
When the design was copyrighted it was recognized as an ancient Chinese symbol representing the interaction of two forces, Yang and Yin. Yang is the male, Yin is the female. Yang is light, Yin is dark. Yang is spirit, Yin is matter. Together and equal these forces make up the universe. For an ordered life they must work harmoniously, one balancing and complementing the other.
Though no symbolic intention had been attached to the PM emblem, the symbolism was apt. It suggested the two opposite but complementary impulses in the company: caution and venture, tradition and innovation, continuity and change.
—
Walter Havighurst’s book contains many stories about Samuel Mather. Here are some.
At the beginning of February 1883 the skies were heavy over Cleveland. After three days of pouring rain the Cuyahoga River left its banks. Acres of lumber floated out onto Lake Erie, oil tanks exploded, and fire broke out in the industrial flats. Day and night oil flames flickered on the river and a haze of smoke crept up the hills.
Samuel Mather, a slight, quick-striding man of 31, turned off Superior Avenue unto Water (now West Ninth) Street. Around him sounded the life of this busy city: the hammering of hoofs on cobblestones, the grind of wagon wheels, the puffing of trains from the Union Depot at the foot of the street. When he entered the parlors of the Cleveland Iron Mining Company, the city’s noise faded. On his desk was a letter from Ishpeming on Lake Superior in Michigan.
Lake Superior was distant then in the 1880s, a remote northern land of promise, as Alaska would be to a later generation. But it was a familiar country to the iron merchants of Cleveland.
Samuel Mather carried scars from a mine explosion at Ishpeming. After many seasons in the north his father had become president of the Cleveland Iron Mining Company and a leader in the industry. Young Samuel had a thorough knowledge of the iron-ore locations in the Marquette hills and he knew many of the other iron mining men of the district. A few months earlier with two of them, Jay C. Morse and Colonel James Pickands, he had discussed a venture in the iron business: the forming of a new company.
The letter on his desk was from Jay C. Morse; it accompanied a contract with the Argyle Company and referred to 1,800 tons of ore to be transferred to “Pickands & Co.” Wrote Morse, “If when Col. and I arrive in Cleveland you think the name should be different, say Pickands, Mather & Co. we can make the change.”
There were many frontiers in America in the years following the Civil War. A young man could feel the pull of the homestead lands beyond the Missouri, the lead and silver camps of the Rockies, the cattle ranges of Wyoming, the silver mines of Nevada, the gold mines of California, the green valleys of Oregon. But in Cleveland, young men were perhaps most aware of the northwestern frontier on Lake Superior, a dark, wild district battered by the waves of the greatest of the Great Lakes, a region of deep winters and mighty pines where a pioneer generation had learned from the Native Americans about the copper mines on the long trap range of the Keweenaw Peninsula.
Those early white prospectors had traced the iron formation in the hills above Marquette. Those Cleveland men had followed the iron, developing roads and mines, building a railroad from Marquette Harbor to the iron found around Negaunee and Ishpeming—all names learned from the people who had lived on these hills and rivers for thousands of years.
Here, the Cleveland men found their special portion of the American frontier, with its own rigors, demands, and promises.
That spring of 1883, the listings in the iron trade would include a new name: Pickands Mather & Co., a name which would become very familiar from the blast furnaces of Pennsylvania to the mines around Lake Superior. Behind it were three Ohio men, each drawn to the magnetic promise of the North, who had met in the district of Marquette. They came from diverse backgrounds, but they saw in the iron hills a common future.
Samuel Mather was well acquainted with the Marquette district as his father, Samuel Livingston Mather, had been a founder of the Cleveland Iron Mining Company thirty years before. As a boy during the Civil War years, young Samuel had come to Marquette with his father. His fascination began when he saw the mules prodded off schooner decks to swim ashore. He liked the commotion in the mines, the hearty life in the boarding houses, the iron business, the whole north country.
On the summer of 1869, he left Cleveland on his own, taking a job as timekeeper in the Cleveland Mine at Ishpeming. He went to work in the confusion of drilling, blasting, sledging, shoveling, men and mules toiling as a switch engine pushed dump cars along. There on July 14, the day after his eighteenth birthday, he swung a sledge at the edge of Landy’s Pit in the Cleveland Mine. Officially he was a timekeeper, but he had a boy’s zest for the sledge hammer. While he raised the sledge, a blast went off below, a premature explosion of black powder. The sound reverberated in the hills, and while the echoes faded the last crumbling rocks slid into Landy’s Pit. When men lifted Samuel from the avalanche he had a fractured skull, two broken arms, and a fractured spine.
Too badly injured for the long trip to Cleveland, Samuel lay for weeks in the Ishpeming hospital. Because of the spinal injury he lay on his side, and the left arm, long in bandages, stiffened permanently. Throughout his life he carried that sign of the miner’s hazard, though few people knew of his affliction. He continued to ride horses and went mountain climbing. In 1895, after a visit to Mount Hope, New York, he organized the Cleveland Golf Club and introduced that sport to his friends.
But in 1869, his injuries required a long convalescence, first in Ishpeming and then back home in Cleveland. After two years of doctors and surgeries and resting, needing new scenes and new interests, he traveled to Europe, spending time in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and England. When he returned home to Cleveland, he was ready to start his career. He decided that he was now too old for college, so he joined his father’s business.
The Lake Superior trade was growing, with long new steamships loading great cargos. In 1868 the R. J. Hackett had appeared on the Upper Lakes. She was a new kind of vessel, 211 feet long, with engines aft, navigation quarters in the bow, and an unbroken hold for cargo. The next year the Forest City, 213 feet long with a beam of 33 feet, was built as her consort—the oddly elegant term commonly used for tow barges. Samuel Mather was fascinated by the ships and what they could carry. As the decades progressed, more modifications to the ships and the docks kept his interest.
In October 1881, he married Flora Stone, whose father Amasa had built the Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railroad. They visited Samuel’s favorite aunt on their wedding trip to Europe. Constance Fenimore Woolson was a novelist who had grown up in Cleveland and spent her girlhood summers on Mackinac Island. Her most recent novel described the Island with its fort on the hill, the Indian villages, the black forests and clear air. She and Samuel shared the same feelings for the north country and talking with his aunt made him eager to return to the Upper Peninsula.
That next summer he was back in Marquette talking with Jay Morse and James Pickands about the old mine and some new ones. The prospects for new districts in the Upper Peninsula had their attention and soon the far north shore of Lake Superior would come into sharper focus for them.
