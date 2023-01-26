Photo contest at NWFA Jan 26, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Photo contest at NWFACOOK—Northwoods Friends of the Arts in Cook announce its annual photo contest. Winners will receive $100 or $50. Qualifying photo sizes must be 5 x 7 or 8 x 10.Entries will be accepted until Saturday, Feb. 25, until 1 p.m. 210 S. River St., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Contact NWFA by email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com. For Info: NWFAMN.ORG.One-Act Play Contest Saturday in EvelethEVELETH—On Saturday, January 28, Rock Ridge Public Schools will host the subsection 7A one-act play contest at the Eveleth campus. The public is welcome to attend this event.Tickets can be purchased in the theater lobby on the 2nd floor: students $5 and adults $10.The curtain goes up at 9 a.m. in the Boardman Auditorium with the first of seven 35-minute plays—all produced by area schools. The school is located at 801 Jones Street in Eveleth.Donation slated at Veterans on the LakeELY—Veterans on the Lake Resort is the beneficiary of monies raised Sept. 9-11 in Coon Rapids, Minn., during an all veteran military softball tournament.A check presentation by the Minnesota Softball Military Appreciation Foundation will take place at the lodge of Veterans on the Lake at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Photography Theatre Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lisa Ramfjord Elstun Joseph Stanley Pershern Jr. James A. “Jim” Gornik Gary G. Gornik Developer has big plans for vacant Gilbert school Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
